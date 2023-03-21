Jabra's 'essential' new earbuds offer active noise cancellation at a great price





Not to be confused with the sporty Elite 4 Active unveiled more than a year ago, these bad boys are billed as "essential" earbuds for "work and life", which sounds like a fancy way of saying that their capabilities are nothing to write home about when compared to the ultra-high-end AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro





But believe it or not, the Jabra Elite 4 are priced at around the same level as Apple's non-Pro AirPods 2 right now while packing state-of-the-art active noise cancellation. For just $99.99, that new list of features looks pretty much unbeatable, at least on paper, also including up to 22 hours of "total" battery life with ANC enabled (28 hours with ANC switched off) and IP55 water and dust resistance.





By themselves, of course, the non-Active Elite 4... with active noise cancellation are capable of keeping your tunes going for a far shorter period of time, specifically up to 5.5 hours. But that's also not bad given the aforementioned list price, and in terms of value for money, you're definitely looking at a strong new contender for the title of best wireless earbuds in the world here.









The Elite 4's design is virtually identical to that of the Elite 3, which shouldn't come as big surprise to long-time Jabra fans, and the four "classic" colors might sound familiar as well: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige.





Designed for "all-day comfort" at the office, gym, school, park, or during your travels, Jabra's newest buds come with all the latest technologies made to ensure smooth connectivity with any device and easy switching between calls and apps as well, not to mention a grand total of four microphones promising perfect call clarity and 6mm speakers for "crystal-clear sound"... by $99.99 standards.



