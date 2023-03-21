Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Deals
Verizon's latest Apple AirPods 2 deal is the best in a long time
Remember how we told you just last week that Apple's second-gen AirPods were down to their lowest price of 2023 at Amazon? Well, that's already no longer true, as Verizon (of all retailers) has just managed to undercut everyone from Amazon to Best Buy to Walmart, charging $89.99 for a pair of some of the best wireless earbuds in the world at the time of this writing.

Released all the way back in 2019 with a recommended price of $159 attached to their name, these bad boys are obviously nowhere near as advanced as 2021's AirPods 3 or 2022's noise-cancelling AirPods Pro 2.

As such, many retailers have permanently knocked that list price down to $129.99 in the last year or so, and it's definitely not hard to save 30 bucks on top of that nowadays either. But to see an additional $10 slashed off is clearly pretty rare, which is why we don't really expect Big Red's newest killer deal to last long.

While undoubtedly popular, even four whole years after their commercial debut, the non-Pro AirPods 2 have scored higher discounts a couple of times in the past, dropping as low as $79 on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 at multiple retailers in limited inventory.

Despite their advanced age... which will only get more advanced in the coming months, it seems unlikely that those promotions will return anytime soon. If you're a hardcore Apple fan on a tight budget therefore, you might want to pull the trigger at Verizon while you can, especially given that you don't need to be the carrier's subscriber to take advantage of this offer.

At $89.99, the AirPods (2nd Generation) don't have anything fancy going for them like active noise cancellation, spatial audio, or MagSafe charging capabilities, but of course, all the basics are there, from flawless connectivity with iPhones to excellent sound quality, solid battery life, and a winning design that has undeniably revolutionized the audio industry as a whole.

