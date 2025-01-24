Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

A first look at the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE specs and design

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Asus
Render of Asus ROG Phone 9 FE in black displayed on a white background.
Not long ago, we mentioned that Asus was gearing up to release a Fan Edition of its latest gaming phone, the ROG Phone 9. At the time, details were scarce, but that's no longer the case.

A new report has given us a sneak peek at the specs and design of the upcoming ROG Phone 9 FE. In terms of looks, the phone sticks closely to the rest of the lineup's style – which, let's be honest, isn't shocking. The leaked images show the familiar camera module and the signature ROG logo on the back.

The ROG Phone 9 FE is expected to launch in a Phantom Black color option, at the very least. Much like its flagship siblings, this model is expected to feature AirTrigger controls designed to deliver a console-like gaming feel.

Weighing in at 225g and measuring 163.8×76.8×8.9 mm, it's slightly lighter than the standard ROG Phone 9. It could include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, matching the durability of the flagship models.

This is how the ROG Phone 9 FE might look like. 

So, as you might have guessed, if the exterior stays mostly unchanged, Asus likely made cuts on the inside to lower the cost. And you'd be right. The ROG Phone 9 FE is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the previous-gen version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the flagship ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro.


Although the camera design looks identical to the flagship models, the ROG Phone 9 FE is rumored to come with a slightly different configuration. It'll keep the 50 MP primary camera with OIS and the 13 MP ultra-wide camera from the flagship models, but instead of the 32 MP telephoto lens, it may come with a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, you'll still get a 32 MP front camera. So, essentially, the main difference here is the lack of a telephoto camera, which you'll find on the ROG Phone 9 lineup.

The upcoming gaming phone might feature a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 65 W fast charging and wireless charging. For comparison, the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro come with a slightly larger 5,800 mAh battery, though they also offer the same 65 W fast charging.

No compromises on display and software


Now, some things are expected to remain unchanged, starting with the display. And let's be real – aside from the powerful chipset and hefty battery, the screen is arguably the next big deal when it comes to gaming phones, right?

The ROG Phone 9 FE is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible AMOLED LTPO display, offering up to a 165 Hz refresh rate – though it can hit 185 Hz when using Game Genie.

The screen is expected to deliver up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness for HDR and a solid 1,600 nits of fullscreen brightness, making it easily readable even in direct sunlight. It will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Essentially, it's the same high-end display as the ROG Phone 9 and Pro, so no compromises here.

Recommended Stories
The upcoming FE model is expected to ship with Android 15 straight out of the box. It should also include dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, a classic 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

While there's still no word on the price for the ROG Phone 9 FE, it's more than likely to be priced as an affordable alternative to the flagship models, similar to how Samsung positions its FE series. If the pricing trends of other FE models, like those from Samsung and Google with its Pixel A-series, are any indication, this phone should land somewhere in the mid-range segment.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins

Latest News

If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
If you didn't like the Galaxy S25, the iPhone SE 4 might give you a reason to get excited — soon
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
Xiaomi 15 gets a festive makeover with a new color option
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
The ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024) is a steal at Best Buy, but only for a limited time
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
Sleek Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets a fantastic price cut, making it a top choice for foldable fans
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
High-end Beats Studio Pro headphones are selling at a generous discount on Amazon
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
Grab a $100 discount on the 16/256 OnePlus 12R with a coupon at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless