A first look at the Asus ROG Phone 9 FE specs and design
Not long ago, we mentioned that Asus was gearing up to release a Fan Edition of its latest gaming phone, the ROG Phone 9. At the time, details were scarce, but that's no longer the case.
A new report has given us a sneak peek at the specs and design of the upcoming ROG Phone 9 FE. In terms of looks, the phone sticks closely to the rest of the lineup's style – which, let's be honest, isn't shocking. The leaked images show the familiar camera module and the signature ROG logo on the back.
Weighing in at 225g and measuring 163.8×76.8×8.9 mm, it's slightly lighter than the standard ROG Phone 9. It could include an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, matching the durability of the flagship models.
Although the camera design looks identical to the flagship models, the ROG Phone 9 FE is rumored to come with a slightly different configuration. It'll keep the 50 MP primary camera with OIS and the 13 MP ultra-wide camera from the flagship models, but instead of the 32 MP telephoto lens, it may come with a 5 MP macro camera. For selfies, you'll still get a 32 MP front camera. So, essentially, the main difference here is the lack of a telephoto camera, which you'll find on the ROG Phone 9 lineup.
The upcoming gaming phone might feature a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 65 W fast charging and wireless charging. For comparison, the ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro come with a slightly larger 5,800 mAh battery, though they also offer the same 65 W fast charging.
Now, some things are expected to remain unchanged, starting with the display. And let's be real – aside from the powerful chipset and hefty battery, the screen is arguably the next big deal when it comes to gaming phones, right?
The screen is expected to deliver up to 2,500 nits of peak brightness for HDR and a solid 1,600 nits of fullscreen brightness, making it easily readable even in direct sunlight. It will likely feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Essentially, it's the same high-end display as the ROG Phone 9 and Pro, so no compromises here.
While there's still no word on the price for the ROG Phone 9 FE, it's more than likely to be priced as an affordable alternative to the flagship models, similar to how Samsung positions its FE series. If the pricing trends of other FE models, like those from Samsung and Google with its Pixel A-series, are any indication, this phone should land somewhere in the mid-range segment.
The ROG Phone 9 FE is expected to launch in a Phantom Black color option, at the very least. Much like its flagship siblings, this model is expected to feature AirTrigger controls designed to deliver a console-like gaming feel.
This is how the ROG Phone 9 FE might look like.
So, as you might have guessed, if the exterior stays mostly unchanged, Asus likely made cuts on the inside to lower the cost. And you'd be right. The ROG Phone 9 FE is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is the previous-gen version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the flagship ROG Phone 9 and 9 Pro.
No compromises on display and software
The ROG Phone 9 FE is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ Samsung Flexible AMOLED LTPO display, offering up to a 165 Hz refresh rate – though it can hit 185 Hz when using Game Genie.
The upcoming FE model is expected to ship with Android 15 straight out of the box. It should also include dual stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, a classic 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
While there's still no word on the price for the ROG Phone 9 FE, it's more than likely to be priced as an affordable alternative to the flagship models, similar to how Samsung positions its FE series. If the pricing trends of other FE models, like those from Samsung and Google with its Pixel A-series, are any indication, this phone should land somewhere in the mid-range segment.
