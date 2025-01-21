Asus is working on a ROG Phone 9 “Fan Edition”

Asus
Asus ROG Phone 9
Asus is trying to make the ROG Phone lineup more affordable while keeping the series’ signature feature available. Following Samsung’s formula, Asus is now working on a “Fan Edition” gaming-oriented flagship, which is likely to arrive sooner than you’d might expect.

The unannounced ROG Phone 9 FE has been recently certified in Malaysia and Thailand (via 91mobiles), which confirms the device is real and almost ready to be released on the market.

Sadly, there are absolutely no details about the ROG Phone 9 FE when it comes to specs. There have been no leaks from any of the reliable tipsters covering the brand, so we can only wait for information to surface in the coming weeks.

Asus is working on a ROG Phone 9 “Fan Edition”
ROG Phone 9 FE certification | Image credit: 91mobiles

Despite the lack of information about the ROG Phone 9 FE, we can safely assume that this will be a slightly downgraded version of the regular ROG Phone 9 FE. The downgrades might include a lower-speed processor, a smaller camera and battery. However, it’s unlikely that Asus will make any changes to the cooling system inside, one of the ROG Phone family’s signature features.

ROG Phone 9 prices start at €1.100, so the ROG Phone 9 FE should sell for less than €1.000. If the phone will be released in the United States too, it could cost even less.

If its new “Fan Edition” phone becomes a commercial success, Asus might continue to churn out cheaper ROG Phone flagships each year, which should be good news for Asus and gaming fans alike.

It remains to be seen when exactly Asus decides to go official with the ROG Phone 9 FE since the company is preparing for the launch of other, more important products such as the ROG Phone 10 and Zenfone Ultra 12.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

