Asus is working on a ROG Phone 9 “Fan Edition”
Asus is trying to make the ROG Phone lineup more affordable while keeping the series’ signature feature available. Following Samsung’s formula, Asus is now working on a “Fan Edition” gaming-oriented flagship, which is likely to arrive sooner than you’d might expect.
The unannounced ROG Phone 9 FE has been recently certified in Malaysia and Thailand (via 91mobiles), which confirms the device is real and almost ready to be released on the market.
Despite the lack of information about the ROG Phone 9 FE, we can safely assume that this will be a slightly downgraded version of the regular ROG Phone 9 FE. The downgrades might include a lower-speed processor, a smaller camera and battery. However, it’s unlikely that Asus will make any changes to the cooling system inside, one of the ROG Phone family’s signature features.
If its new “Fan Edition” phone becomes a commercial success, Asus might continue to churn out cheaper ROG Phone flagships each year, which should be good news for Asus and gaming fans alike.
It remains to be seen when exactly Asus decides to go official with the ROG Phone 9 FE since the company is preparing for the launch of other, more important products such as the ROG Phone 10 and Zenfone Ultra 12.
Sadly, there are absolutely no details about the ROG Phone 9 FE when it comes to specs. There have been no leaks from any of the reliable tipsters covering the brand, so we can only wait for information to surface in the coming weeks.
ROG Phone 9 FE certification | Image credit: 91mobiles
ROG Phone 9 prices start at €1.100, so the ROG Phone 9 FE should sell for less than €1.000. If the phone will be released in the United States too, it could cost even less.
