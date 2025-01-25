Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

By
1comment
Apple iPhone
White iPhone 14 rear cameras
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 14. | Image credit — PhoneArena

An upcoming revamped iPhone SE — rumored to be called the iPhone 16E — is all but confirmed by now. Now a new video has leaked showing off what the phone will look like in your hands. This video is either of a model with its screen turned off or of a pretty convincing dummy unit.

Multiple reports have come out recently that claim that the iPhone SE 4 will look like the iPhone 14. Other reports said that the phone would have a single rear camera instead of the setup that the iPhone 14 had. The video shows off that both were true: the front is of the iPhone 14 and the rear is a new design. Even the notch from the iPhone 14 is present.


The single camera on the back is probably to keep the cost down especially because it’s said that the new iPhone SE will have 8 GB of RAM. This RAM will be needed for Apple Intelligence to function properly. Being Apple’s latest fixation it’s no surprise that the company is bringing AI to its budget model too.

Image credit — Majin Bu

This leaked video, if accurate, also confirms that the Pixel-like iPhone casings that have been leaked recently are not for the upcoming iPhone SE. That is either an elaborate hoax or perhaps casings for the new iPhone 17 Air model expected to release this year.

The new iPhone SE 4 is also said to debut Apple’s in-house cellular modem. If the modem is a success then we can expect to see it in the iPhone 17 line as well. While this will probably be a bit more expensive than the previous iPhone SE it should still hopefully remain an affordable way to enter the iOS ecosystem.

Current iPhone SE inventory is running out around the globe which basically confirms that the company is getting ready to launch a new one. I still think Apple should have kept the older model around at a reduced cost though.

Hopefully the new iPhone SE 4, or iPhone 16E, will be one of the best phones of 2025. Especially after the underwhelming iPhone 16 and the disappointing Galaxy S25.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
