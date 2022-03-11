Poll: iPhone SE (2022) - hot or not?2
I guess Apple decided to play it safe and follow the same old formula. I guess I would’ve liked to see a different design, maybe an OLED screen, a bigger battery for sure. But then again, it’s just my personal opinion.
For many people, the iPhone SE (2022) is the perfect second phone or a phone they’ll buy for their kids or elderly parents. There are some benefits to sticking to the traditional. And even though the price tag has grown past the psychological $399 threshold, the iPhone SE (2022) can still be viewed as an affordable device.
You’re getting the latest Apple silicone and 5G connectivity, and for many people that should be more than enough to justify the said $429 price tag. When you factor in deals, trade-ins and other incentives, maybe things aren’t looking so gloomy at Cupertino.
So, what do you think? Do you like the new iPhone SE? Are things like 5G and a new chipset enough to justify its existence? Would you buy one? Tough questions! Today’s poll is simplifying things with the simple phrase “hot or not” but please do share your thoughts in the comments below.
