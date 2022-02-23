Poll: What is the ideal screen size for you (2022 edition)?

Today you’d be hard pressed to find a smartphone with a screen size under 5 inches, and if you manage to get one, it will most likely bear the “compact” or the “mini” moniker. So, yeah - times they are a-changin’.Let’s try to adjust our technology clocks accordingly, and find out what’s the ideal screen size in 2022. For this poll 5-inch should be the smallest option but for all iPhone SE fans out there, we should include a “smaller” radio button as well.Now, the poll from 2014 was pretty specific when it comes to inches, but with so much variety nowadays, we can’t just add 6.78” and be done with it. Let’s add some range in the middle territory of this poll.As always, feel free to address any severe omissions in the comment section below, and also share your personal experience with modern smartphones. Are they too big for one-handed use?