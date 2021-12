Poll: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not?

$749

$819

6.4-inch

2340x1080

Snapdragon 888

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not? Yes! Still hot as a birthday pie! I'm not that excited anymore... No, better options in the Galaxy A range now... Other (in the comments) Yes! Still hot as a birthday pie! 42.86% I'm not that excited anymore... 42.86% No, better options in the Galaxy A range now... 0% Other (in the comments) 14.29%



Here’s the question, though. With so many strong options in the Galaxy A range, is the Galaxy S21 FE as hot as its predecessor? Especially with its price tag now over $800 (that’s iPhone 13 money). Would you buy one with these specs and at this price? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.





The Galaxy S20 FE was an immense success when it first launched last year - people loved it and appreciated Samsung’s idea to bring premium features to the budget segment. This phone was definitely hot, and our Galaxy S20 FE review is one of the most popular articles on the site for a good reason.Now, it’s time for the successor. Fresh from the rumor mill we have the full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and price , and there’s a slight increase in the retail price for both memory configurations. While the original Galaxy S20 FE retailed for $699 at launch, now this price has been subject to a slight correction and we have the 6/128GB Galaxy S21 FE priced at, and the 8/256GB version atrespectively.The Galaxy S21 FE follows the same philosophy as the original model - a premium experience with a budget price tag. According to the latest leaks, the phone will feature aOLED display withpixels resolution. The beating heart of this phone will be thechipset - one-generation-old flagship silicon.The camera system has not been upgraded from the original FE, the successor features the same triple camera configuration with one 12MP main shooter, a 3.0x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.