Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung Polls

Poll: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Poll: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not?
The Galaxy S20 FE was an immense success when it first launched last year - people loved it and appreciated Samsung’s idea to bring premium features to the budget segment. This phone was definitely hot, and our Galaxy S20 FE review is one of the most popular articles on the site for a good reason.

Now, it’s time for the successor. Fresh from the rumor mill we have the full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and price, and there’s a slight increase in the retail price for both memory configurations. While the original Galaxy S20 FE retailed for $699 at launch, now this price has been subject to a slight correction and we have the 6/128GB Galaxy S21 FE priced at $749, and the 8/256GB version at $819 respectively.

The Galaxy S21 FE follows the same philosophy as the original model - a premium experience with a budget price tag. According to the latest leaks, the phone will feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution. The beating heart of this phone will be the Snapdragon 888 chipset - one-generation-old flagship silicon.

The camera system has not been upgraded from the original FE, the successor features the same triple camera configuration with one 12MP main shooter, a 3.0x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not?

Vote View Result

Here’s the question, though. With so many strong options in the Galaxy A range, is the Galaxy S21 FE as hot as its predecessor? Especially with its price tag now over $800 (that’s iPhone 13 money). Would you buy one with these specs and at this price? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.

More Polls:
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
poll
poll
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
3 days ago, 7:44 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Which is the best phone material? Poll results are in along with a surprise!
poll
poll
Poll: Which is the best phone material? Poll results are in along with a surprise!
Dec 08, 2021, 4:39 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Best smartphone series of 2021? Samsung wins!
poll
poll
Poll: Best smartphone series of 2021? Samsung wins!
Nov 05, 2021, 3:13 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Is the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a better deal than the iPhone 13?
Sep 17, 2021, 5:30 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds score unprecedented discount with 1-year warranty
-$71
OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
OxygenOS 12 rollout for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G has officially resumed
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
by Rado Minkov,  0
Explained: Why many flagship phone reviews pop up at the exact same time
OnePlus giving away NFTs to celebrate its eighth anniversary
by Anam Hamid,  0
OnePlus giving away NFTs to celebrate its eighth anniversary
Samsung pushes the stable version of One UI 4.0 to its foldables (again)
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung pushes the stable version of One UI 4.0 to its foldables (again)
Meta banned seven surveillance firms due to espionage
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Meta banned seven surveillance firms due to espionage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless