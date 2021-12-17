Poll: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - hot or not?0
Now, it’s time for the successor. Fresh from the rumor mill we have the full Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specs and price, and there’s a slight increase in the retail price for both memory configurations. While the original Galaxy S20 FE retailed for $699 at launch, now this price has been subject to a slight correction and we have the 6/128GB Galaxy S21 FE priced at $749, and the 8/256GB version at $819 respectively.
The camera system has not been upgraded from the original FE, the successor features the same triple camera configuration with one 12MP main shooter, a 3.0x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.
Here’s the question, though. With so many strong options in the Galaxy A range, is the Galaxy S21 FE as hot as its predecessor? Especially with its price tag now over $800 (that’s iPhone 13 money). Would you buy one with these specs and at this price? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.