Apple cuts iPhone prices in the world's largest smartphone market

Starting tomorrow, Saturday January 4th, consumers in China are going to see something that they rarely see when shopping for an iPhone: a price reduction. The four-day price break cuts prices on certain iPhone models by as much as 500 yuan ($68.50) on some of Apple's newest iPhone models. As we told you yesterday, Apple's largest rival in China's premium phone market (phones priced at $600 or higher), Huawei, is also cutting the prices on its handsets











China's economy, the second largest in the world, is going through a rough patch. A trade-in program started by the Chinese government last year to help consumers upgrade to new household appliances and cars was expanded today to include mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches and fitness bands.











China is the largest smartphone market in the world and the iPhone briefly dropped out of the country's top five smartphone brands during last year's second quarter. The following quarter saw Apple return to the list although domestic manufacturer vivo was the top selling smartphone brand in China during Q3 2024. The BBK Electronics unit had a 20% year-over-year increase in sales. During the quarter, Apple's sales dropped .3% on an annual basis while Huawei saw its sales soar 40% compared to Q3 2023. For the iPhone, it was the fourth consecutive month of lower sales in China.



