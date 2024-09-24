iPhone 16 Pro Max battery test results are in: it's a big upgrade









Apple claims this is the iPhone with longest battery life ever, but we had to put these claims to the test, and now, after days of extensive testing, we have the results from our battery testing.





At PhoneArena, every phone we review goes through three separate battery tests, where for each one we look at the time it takes to fully drain the phone with a particular use case:

1. Web browsing test – we cycle through a set of webpages with scrolling behavior baked in

2. YouTube video streaming test – we run the same YouTube playlist on all phones

3. 3D Gaming test – we run a 3D game at identical settings on all phones until they are drained









iPhone 16 Pro Max battery capacity is still not as big as that of Interestingly, despite the notable ugprade in battery size, thebattery capacity is still not as big as that of Android phones . Here are the battery sizes for all the phones in this comparison:





iPhone 16 Pro Max – 4685 mAh

– 4685 mAh iPhone 16 Plus – 4674 mAh

Plus – 4674 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max – 4441 mAh

– 4441 mAh Galaxy S24 Ultra – 5000 mAh

– 5000 mAh Galaxy S24 Plus – 4900 mAh

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL – 5060 mAh

– 5060 mAh OnePlus 12 – 5400 mAh





And here are our test results:





PhoneArena Battery Test #1: Web Browsing

Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 22h 39 min Samsung Galaxy S24+ 20h 41 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 20h 6 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 18h 52 min OnePlus 12 18h 14 min Apple iPhone 16 Plus 18h 5 min View all



This is the lightest of our three tests, shows how the iPhone 16 Pro Max has improved a great deal compared to its predecessor, but it also crushes the Android competition. This is the lightest of our three tests, shows how thehas improved a great deal compared to its predecessor, but it also crushes the Android competition.





Compared to the 15 Pro Max from last year, the new iPhone scores nearly three hours more, which is a very good improvement.





PhoneArena Battery Test #2: YouTube Video Streaming

Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better OnePlus 12 13h 37 min Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 10h 24 min Apple iPhone 16 Plus 10h 24 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 9h 24 min Samsung Galaxy S24+ 8h 20 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min View all



For YouTube video streaming, the OnePlus 12 dominates the test, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus are the closest followers with pretty solid results as well.



PhoneArena Battery Test #3: 3D Gaming

The Galaxy S24 Ultra manages to win the gaming test as it seems most efficient when it comes to GPU usage.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max , however, ranks second ones again.





The Galaxy S24 Ultra manages to win the gaming test as it seems most efficient when it comes to GPU usage.





The iPhone 16 Pro Max , however, ranks second ones again.





Summary and Total Battery Use estimate





Overall, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is one of the biggest battery upgrades in years, and while we are still waiting for Apple Intelligence, the longer battery life might actually be the biggest reason to convince some users to buy the new model.





And here is our final battery use estimate for all the phones in this comparison:





Performance Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 8h 30min 22h 39min 10h 24min 12h 4min OnePlus 12 5400 mAh 8h 9min 18h 14min 13h 37min 9h 43min Apple iPhone 16 Plus 4674 mAh 7h 30min 18h 5min 10h 24min 10h 32min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4422 mAh 7h 25min 19h 20min 9h 45min 9h 36min Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5060 mAh 7h 18min 18h 52min 9h 24min 10h 4min Samsung Galaxy S24+ 4900 mAh 6h 54min 20h 41min 8h 20min 11h 52min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5000 mAh 6h 46min 20h 6min 8h 18min 13h 53min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless OnePlus 12 5400 mAh 0h 37min Untested 89% Untested Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5000 mAh 1h 9min 1h 58min 68% 33% Samsung Galaxy S24+ 4900 mAh 1h 9min 1h 57min 61% 31% Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5060 mAh 1h 23min Untested 63% Untested Apple iPhone 16 Plus 4674 mAh 1h 34min 1h 58min 59% 42% Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4685 mAh 1h 42min 1h 58min 57% 42% Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4422 mAh 2h 1min 2h 36min 53% 29% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page







