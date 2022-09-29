Here is how iPhone 15 Ultra may benefit from iPhone 14 Pro's popularity [renders included]





The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus are very modest upgrades over their 2021 counterparts, whereas the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max got a new front design with the Dynamic Island, the faster A16 Bionic chip, and a higher resolution main camera.





Demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus is apparently so low that Apple has diverted production capacity to the Pro models, and according to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , the iPhone 14 Pro Max accounts for nearly 60 percent of the total order increase for the Pro variants.









This implies that iPhone fans are okay with paying more for Pro features and Kuo believes the popularity of the expensive models could encourage Apple to create greater differentiation between next year's iPhone 15 Pro Max - which a couple of recent rumors say will be known as the iPhone 15 Ultra - and the iPhone 15 Pro.









Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently said to expect bigger changes next year with the iPhone 15 Ultra but stopped short of revealing what it may bring to the table.





Some sources have indicated that only the iPhone 15 Ultra will flaunt a periscope camera for better zoom. Whether this means the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a quad camera setup remains to be seen. Some less believable leaks have suggested it could feature two front cameras, 8K video recording , and increased base storage and might be pricier than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.





The Pro models will most likely be powered by the A17 chip, but given the current disagreement between Apple and TSMC, it is not clear if it will be a 3nm chip.





iPhone 15 Ultra design





The iPhone 15 is still around a year away, so nothing can be said for certain about the series. Meanwhile, you can feast your eyes on iPhone 15 Ultra concept video created by artist 4RMD.



