The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are so popular that Apple is already ramping up their production





We're talking, of course, specifically about the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models rather than the iPhone 14 family as a whole, with the breakdown of the four new handsets' popularity so far reportedly forcing Apple to adjust its "production lines."

Just how well are the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max selling?





Unfortunately, no one can offer a clear answer to that question yet, and it might be a while until any sort of reliable source will be able to put together an exact and trustworthy estimate of these bad boys' sales numbers.





What's pretty obvious already is that the ultra high-end 6.1 and 6.7-inchers are doing significantly better than anticipated... and their humbler 6.1 and 6.7-inch siblings are probably doing worse at the worldwide box-office than originally expected.









That's because Apple is not rumored to be ramping up manufacturing for the entire iPhone 14 quartet, instead "switching the production lines" of the "regular" variants to the Pro duo. That basically means the company is instructing some of its most valued partners to build more iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max units and fewer iPhone 14 and 14 Plus devices than previously agreed upon.





While these kinds of adjustments are certainly not unheard of, an increase of "about" 10 percent in the "shipment forecast of iPhone 14 Pro models in 4Q22" feels like a very noteworthy change that could allow Apple to further boost its already impressive average selling price.





Will the iPhone 14 family surpass the iPhone 13's sales figures?





That's an even harder to answer question than the above after just a few days of iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max availability, but the three models have definitely got off to an auspicious start despite being widely accused of a general lack of exciting innovation.





The fact that you currently need to wait several weeks for new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max orders from the US online Apple Store to ship is a very good sign for the company, as well as one of the key reasons why it makes total sense to ramp up the two's production at the possible expense of the iPhone 14 and as-yet-unreleased 14 Plus.









Then again, it remains to be seen how increasingly widespread reports of camera issues and other bugs will impact the 14 Pro's appeal, especially with the "regular" iPhone 14's unexpected repairability strength being described as a major selling point all of a sudden.





It also remains to be seen if Apple will ultimately lift its overall iPhone 14 series production goal for the upcoming holiday quarter from the 90 million units set to match what the iPhone 13 quartet scored in the latter stages of last year.





For the time being, the two iOS handset families are still projected to prove (more or less) equally successful, with a gain in profits however expected from this year's iPhone 14 lineup when all is said and done. As always, Apple wins no matter what.





While the days of endless Apple Store lines in anticipation of any new iPhone release are decidedly over, Cupertino's latest mobile powerhouses may have generated far greater early interest among global consumers than the tech giant itself expected.