 Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap gets confirmed - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap gets confirmed

Apple
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap is revealed
Apple made the specs and performance gap between the lowly iPhone 14 and its Pro model siblings the widest it has ever been in history, trying to push all buyers into the more expensive tiers and raise the average selling price of its 2022 iPhones to record heights without raising their prices.

While so far we knew that the iPhone 14 has a much worse camera set and display than the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, as well as a weaker processor coming straight from 2021, not to mention the fresh Dynamic Island interface that is exclusive to the Pro models.

Adding insult to injury, however, it turns out that the battery charging speeds are also different.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 charging speeds

  
The iPhone 14 Pro Max can briefly be charged with up to 29W speeds, according to the folks from Charging Labs who tested it with all possible Apple chargers. This can only be done with Apple's now-deprecated 29W adapter that was meant for the 12-inch MacBook that was in its turn discontinued in June 2018.

All other Apple chargers, including the fastest 96W and 140W bricks, can't charge it with more than 27W. Ditto for the iPhone 14, which could only be charged with up to 25W power, no matter which Apple charger one used.


Thus, the most cost-effective way to charge your iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 the fastest is to get Apple's 30W adapter, if you don't have its old 29W one from your aging MacBook lying around.

Apple's 30W charger is 27% off

Our iPhone 14 series charging tests show that Apple's 30W charger is the sweet spot when it comes to charging the iPhone 14 Pro Max at its maximum 27W speed, and Amazon offers the brick on the cheap.
$13 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

As for the overall charging speeds, Charging Labs managed to top up the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 99% in an hour and a half, while getting it to those coveted 100% mark took another ten minutes. 

A good 100 minutes is exactly what we clocked the iPhone 13 Pro Max charging time to be, and ditto for the iPhone 14, so there is absolutely no upgrade for Apple in that respect, plus we got one more specs difference between the non-Pro and Pro iPhone 24 models confirmed.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro is available to order at AT&T with saving of up to $1,000 when signing a new contract and a trade-in of an eligible device.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Buy at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available to order at AT&T with a carrier plan and savings of up to $1,000 when trading-in an eligible device.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Buy at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Buy at Verizon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
Are the AirPods Pro 2 waterproof?
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro Camera Comparison
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
The M1 iPad Pro can run a desktop OS - Apple just won't let it
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy
Why minor iPhone 14 updates should make iPhone 13 and SE 3 owners happy

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless