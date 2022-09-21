Yet another iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 specs gap gets confirmed
Apple made the specs and performance gap between the lowly iPhone 14 and its Pro model siblings the widest it has ever been in history, trying to push all buyers into the more expensive tiers and raise the average selling price of its 2022 iPhones to record heights without raising their prices.
While so far we knew that the iPhone 14 has a much worse camera set and display than the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max, as well as a weaker processor coming straight from 2021, not to mention the fresh Dynamic Island interface that is exclusive to the Pro models.
Adding insult to injury, however, it turns out that the battery charging speeds are also different.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 charging speeds
The iPhone 14 Pro Max can briefly be charged with up to 29W speeds, according to the folks from Charging Labs who tested it with all possible Apple chargers. This can only be done with Apple's now-deprecated 29W adapter that was meant for the 12-inch MacBook that was in its turn discontinued in June 2018.
All other Apple chargers, including the fastest 96W and 140W bricks, can't charge it with more than 27W. Ditto for the iPhone 14, which could only be charged with up to 25W power, no matter which Apple charger one used.
iPhone 14 Pro Max charging speeds with various Apple adapters
Thus, the most cost-effective way to charge your iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 the fastest is to get Apple's 30W adapter, if you don't have its old 29W one from your aging MacBook lying around.
As for the overall charging speeds, Charging Labs managed to top up the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 99% in an hour and a half, while getting it to those coveted 100% mark took another ten minutes.
A good 100 minutes is exactly what we clocked the iPhone 13 Pro Max charging time to be, and ditto for the iPhone 14, so there is absolutely no upgrade for Apple in that respect, plus we got one more specs difference between the non-Pro and Pro iPhone 24 models confirmed.
