Totally unexpected iPhone 15 Ultra feature suggests it will be a camera-focused phone





So, what set of features will set the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra apart?

Some rumors have implied that only the iPhone 15 Ultra will be equipped with a periscope lens for improved optical zoom. Today, tipster Majin Bu , who is known for leaking Apple accessories, has posted on Twitter that their source has told them that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have two front cameras.





He doesn't anything about the second sensor but speculates that it might enable a wider zoom range. Regardless, this would be the first time Apple equips a phone with two selfie cameras.









It's best to take this bit with a hefty dose of skepticism though because, firstly, Apple already upgraded the 12MP front camera this year with a wider aperture for letting in more light and autofocus, and since we know the company is not too generous with new features, it's hard to believe that the main selfie shooter will be accompanied by another one next year,





Other than that, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have this year transitioned from the notch to pill-shaped and circular cutouts and most rumors have suggested the company will keep the same setup for the next year.





Majin Bu has also said that the iPhone 15 Ultra will have a USB-C port, but this presumably applies to all models. He also says that the Ultra will start with an increased 256GB of storage, whereas the base iPhone 15 Pro will continue to offer 128GB of storage.





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said yesterday that the Pro Max will be rebranded as the Ultra next year and added that it will sport a new design. Before that, a rumor had said that the iPhone 15 Ultra would be pricier and could offer Mark Gurman also said yesterday that the Pro Max will be rebranded as the Ultra next year and added that it will sport a new design. Before that, a rumor had said that the iPhone 15 Ultra would be pricier and could offer better video recording capabilities and longer battery life.





So, whether or not the rumor about two selfie cameras materializes, it seems highly likely that next year's lineup will consist of the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra.