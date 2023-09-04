iPhone 15 Ultra: The biggest design upgrade to iPhone in five years might be invisible to the eye
Like every year right before Apple’s big September launch, much has been said about the iPhone 15 Pro’s expected design on the internet.
For example, leaks and rumors say the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will have the thinnest display borders on the market, while we also expect Apple’s 2023 flagships (including the vanilla iPhone 15 models) to now have subtle curves that (supposedly) would make them easier to hold.
Meanwhile, another upgrade we’ve been hearing for a while is the one about the first-ever titanium frame that’s expected to replace the stainless steel one used in the last six premium iPhone models. And while the expected structural integrity benefits of using titanium should be noted, I’m more excited about what the iPhone’s new titanium frame could do for another crucial aspect of the iPhone’s design - weight.
Until recently, we could only guess how heavy the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra were going to be, but we finally have the first leak that tells us how much the new premium iPhones should weigh, and the news is great!
I actually believe the iPhone 15 Pro’s rumored weight reduction might be the biggest design upgrade to the iPhone in years! Here’s why…
Lighter iPhone 15 Pro could bring the biggest design upgrade to iPhone in years; iPhone 15 Pro Ultra lighter than iPhone 11 Pro Max?
15-20g of weight reduction is something every iPhone 15 Pro user will appreciate!
It was June when I said I wish Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra would be at least 20g lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and according to a fresh leak from usually reliable Twitter tipster Revegnus, my wish (or wild guess if you will) might just come true!
Take the leak of information with a grain of salt (as it hasn’t been corroborated by any other leakster yet), but if it does come true, we’re looking at a decent and noticeable reduction in the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, which should tip the scale at 191g and 221g respectively.
And while this roughly 8% weight drop might seem relatively insignificant on paper, it’s actually way more impressive when put into perspective - or in other words, when compared to previous iPhones…
- iPhone 11 Pro: 188g
- iPhone 12 Pro: 189g
- iPhone 13 Pro: 204g
- iPhone 14 Pro: 206g
- iPhone 15 Pro: 191g (15g lighter than iPhone 14 Pro)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: 226g
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: 228g
- iPhone 13 Pro Max: 240g
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: 240g
- iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra: 221g (19g lighter than iPhone 14 Pro Max)
As you might be able to tell, what stands out here (apart from the obvious weight difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro series) is that the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro could be almost as light as the iPhone 11 Pro (2019), while the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra might become the lightest large iPhone since the 2018 iPhone XS Max (208g), which makes Apple’s alleged achievement even more impressive.
Make no mistake, 15-20g would be a noticeable weight difference when it comes to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. The closest point of comparison I have access to right now are my Galaxy S23 Ultra (234g) and Pixel 7 Pro (212g), which are 22g apart - a weight difference I can feel when holding the two phones in hand. Respectively, the 19g weight difference between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra is something one should be able to notice.
Reported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra weight reduction might be a more impressive design feat than many realize
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are rumored to have 12-14% larger batteries while being 8% lighter.
Looking at the alleged weight reduction of the iPhone 15 Pro series from the perspective of someone who always uses his phone with a case, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra should weigh about as much as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max but with a case on, which is pretty cool.
Of course, the obvious reason the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra might end up being 15-20g lighter than their predecessors is the titanium frame used by Apple. As discussed in previous articles I wrote on the topic, titanium is lighter than steel, but also stronger, meaning you need less of it to achieve a similar degree of structural integrity.
However, what would make such a weight drop even more impressive of an engineering feat is the rumors for the considerably larger batteries in both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra, which naturally contribute to extra weight. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have a 14% larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro, while if all the rumors are true, the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra should boast a 12% increase in battery size.
If the battery size and weight reduction leaks/rumors pan out, this would mean you’d be getting noticeably lighter Pro iPhones that are easier to hold, last longer, and even have improved durability and cameras (iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra is expected to gain a brand new periscope zoom camera).
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra could finally influence Android in the right direction: Will Galaxy S24 Ultra become lighter too?
The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't a particularly light phone - just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It's heavier than the foldable Honor Magic V2 now (bottom).
We’re used to seeing Android phone-makers follow in Apple’s (sometimes controversial) footsteps - like the ones that lead to the removal of the headphone jack, the embracing of the infamous notch, and making phones flat. And that’s the reason I can’t skip touching on how Apple’s move towards lighter iPhones could influence Android - this time, in a positive direction!
Right now, it’s very difficult to say if and when the likes of Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Xiaomi will push towards lighter premium flagships, but one dead giveaway might be that we expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Pro to trade their aluminium frames for the titanium we expect to see oniPhone 15 Pro.
That being said, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus’ current vanilla flagships are already noticeably lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro (and the rumored iPhone 15 Pro). But of course, one could argue they aren’t as premium, at least when it comes to materials.
However, if the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra really weighs 221g, that’d make it lighter than both the equally as premium Galaxy S23 Ultra (234g) and Xiaomi 13 Ultra (227g), although not as light as the Pixel 7 Pro (212g) and OnePlus 11 (206g), which are (technically) Google and OnePlus’ most premium flagship phones.
How important is smartphone weight for you, and would you consider getting the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra instead of the iPhone 15 Pro if the former is nearly 20g lighter than its predecessor? I think I would!
