Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is now just a month away, and if you are wondering whether you should spring for the 2022 models or hold on to your current phone and wait it out until 2023 for the iPhone 15, a noted industry insider has weighed in on the question.
Apple, for whatever reasons, takes its time before introducing new technology, which explains why there is so much hype about the always-on mode which has been a staple on Android phones for years. Similarly, whereas Motorola has introduced a 200MP camera phone and Samsung's latest Galaxy S series flagship is the third iteration to have a 108MP main sensor, it is only this year that Apple will reportedly introduce a 48MP sensor.
That is not to say that raw specs are everything. In fact, Apple's iPhone 13 phones are one of the best camera phones around. The point rather is that Apple is not the fastest when it comes to flashy specs and for that reason, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, even with their new pill-shaped and hole cutout design and new 48MP camera, might fail to impress some consumers and make them wonder whether they should instead wait for the iPhone 15, which is rumored to bring more to the table, such as a USB-C port instead of the proprietary Lightning tech, possibly under-screen Face ID, and periscope telephoto lens for greater zoom range.
When asked by a Power On reader whether it is "worth waiting until the iPhone 15 next year since it will have USB-C," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman replied that while he doesn't believe that USB-C is that big of an upgrade, not because it is not essential, but because "a lot of syncing and connectivity can already be done wirelessly," he thinks that the iPhone 14 will be a minimal update and the iPhone 15 will be more impressive, and this is a compelling reason to wait until next year.
The standard models - the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max - will be even less of an upgrade as they will probably keep the same design, chip, and, camera as the current standard variants.
On top of that, the iPhone 14 lineup could be more expensive than the iPhone 13 series. We will find more on May 6, which is when Apple is expected to reveal the new phones alongside new smartwatches.
