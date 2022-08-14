Expert answers whether you should hold off on buying iPhone 14

Bloomberg's

When asked by areader whether it is "worth waiting until the iPhone 15 next year since it will have USB-C,"Mark Gurman replied that while he doesn't believe that USB-C is that big of an upgrade, not because it is not essential, but because "a lot of syncing and connectivity can already be done wirelessly," he thinks that the iPhone 14 will be a minimal update and the iPhone 15 will be more impressive, and this is a compelling reason to wait until next year.