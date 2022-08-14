Stunning concepts envision iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16





The Cupertino giant could announce the phones on September 6 so we don't have to wait much longer for the new generation. To make the waiting easier, graphic designer @AR72014

9to5Mac has posted some iPhone 14 Pro images in the color Midnight on Twitter (via).









This is not the first time we are seeing iPhone 14 Pro concept images and we have also seen dummies depicting the Pro models before, but what's new in these images is that they envision the iPhone 14 Pro running the latest version of Apple's smartphone operating system, iOS 16, and illustrate what new features, such as audio lockscreen could look like.





The first thing that catches the eye is of course the pill-shaped and hole cutouts that will replace the notch that currently houses the Face ID components and the front camera. These images only show the front of the phone, so what we don't see here are the bigger 48MP sensor and the bulgier camera island.





Close attention has been paid to rumored software-based features, such as the always-on display, which will let you view glanceable information like date, time, and notifications without needing to unlock the phone.





Apple has also revamped the lockscreen and it will include live-updating widgets, that will, for instance, let you access playing controls, and this can also be seen in the concept images.









The new front design and higher resolution main camera will apparently be exclusive to the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Other rumored changes coming to the Pros include a new chipset, faster RAM, and fatter price tags . Whether these changes will be enough to make the iPhone 14 Pro the best smartphone of 2022 is a question for time.





The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will supposedly be incremental upgrades over their 2021 counterparts but may offer an improved front camera and more base RAM.