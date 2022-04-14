 Apple has allegedly decided on its supplier for periscope telephoto lenses - PhoneArena

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

Apple

Apple has allegedly decided on its supplier for periscope telephoto lenses

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Apple has allegedly decided on its supplier for periscope telephoto lenses
We all know Apple likes to take things slow when implementing new features to its phones. One of the best examples of that statement is the screens iPhones have these days, which feature OLED technology and can go up to a 120Hz refresh rate. In fact, display-wise, we are still waiting for Apple to catch up by discarding the notch to achieve a more seamless and clean screen.

But today’s news does not have anything to do with the iPhone’s display rather, it is about the iPhone’s camera system. For a few years now, Apple has been criticized for not including a more capable telephoto camera in its premium-priced phones. More precisely, a telephoto camera is capable of more zoom than simply 3x, as it is on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Well, the good news is that Apple has reportedly finally found a supplier for periscope telephoto lens parts. The report comes from The Elec, which says that the firm that was supposedly chosen by the Cupertino-based company is Jahwa Electronics, based in South Korea. Further supporting this claim is a previous report, stating that Apple visited new Jahwa Electronics facilities in the first half of 2021.

Jahwa also announced on Wednesday it is spending the rough equivalent of $155 million on building plants for manufacturing OIS actuators, which have been linked before by The Elec to periscope camera systems. To put some context here, OIS actuators basically combine the functionality of optical image stabilization and the autofocusing system.

Previously, analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo had made predictions that 2022 would be the year we finally see a periscope zoom telephoto camera on the iPhone Pro models. Now, however, both Kuo and another famous analyst by the name of Jeff Pu, claim this will happen in 2023 with the Pro models of the iPhone 15.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (35 updates)
