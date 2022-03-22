iPhone 15 to be Apple's first with true punch-hole display, courtesy of Samsung





In order to do this, Apple is reportedly resorting to Samsung's under-panel camera (UPC) technology that made a cameo on the internal screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 . The Z Fold 4 this year will still use the same technology, but for the Z Fold 5 Samsung is allegedly developing a new under-display camera technology in partnership with the Canadians from OTI Lumionics.





Their new solution results when " an organic cathode patterning material (CPM) is pattern-deposited with a fine metal mask (FMM) and then the anode is deposited with an open metal mask (OMM) to avoid the CPM ." Thus, the magnesium-silver (Mg-Ag) alloy anode material can cover a place without CPM deposition, letting light through for a camera sensor underneath to take a picture, all the while the display pattern looks uninterrupted unless you subject it to extreme closeup scrutiny.





This new under-panel camera technology will reportedly be used first on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 next summer, and then to hide the Face ID modules that will still be visible in the iPhone 14's pill-shaped cutout, underneath the display.





That would leave only the front-facing selfie camera visible at the front on the iPhone 15, or, in other words, in 2024 Apple will be inventing the punch-hole display phone that has been a staple of Android handset makers for a while now. Apple will reportedly apply the new single punch-hole front design only on the iPhone 15 Pro models, too.





LG is also reportedly working on a similar under=panel camera solution, and aims to hit 40% light transparency by 2024, at which point it may become a viable contender for the iPhone 15 Pro display supply.

