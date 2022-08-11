 Motorola announces two new powerful phones: the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Motorola announces two new powerful phones: the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro

Motorola
Motorola announces two new powerful phones: the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro
You might have already heard that Motorola announced the new Moto Razr just hours after Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but did you know that two more Motorola phones launched alongside it? Because they did, and they are the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro!

Good luck finding these two Motorola bad boys anywhere outside of China, though, as the two new flagship slabs are exclusive to the country, just like the Moto Razr 2022 (at least for now).

A quick glance at the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro specs:


SpecsMotorola X30 ProMotorola S30 Pro
Display- 6.7 inches
- AMOLED
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1250 nits peak brightness
- HDR10+ support
Cameras- 200MP main
- 50MP ultra-wide
- 12MP telephoto with 2x zoom 		- 50MP main
- 13MP ultra-wide
- 2MP (used for depth)
ProcessorSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm)
Memory and storage- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB		- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB
Battery4610mAh4720mAh
Charging125W68W
SoftwareAndroid 12, MYUI 4.0Android 12, MYUI 4.0


Motorola X30 Pro: X for extreme?


The Motorola X30 Pro is the more beefed up out of the Motorola flagship duo. Surely the most eye-catching part about it, however, is its 200MP main camera, which comes with Samsung’s HP1 ISOCELL sensor. More importantly, this means the Motorola X30 Pro is the first ever smartphone to come with a 200MP camera.

Besides the ultra-high megapixel count, Samsung’s sensor also provides some neat perks such as pixel binning — which makes multiple pixels act as one, to capture more light when necessary — and optical image stabilization (OIS). It also enables 8K 30fps video recording while shooting video.

Motorola seems to be pushing harder than ever on to create higher-end phones, as we can see from the rest of the X30 Pro specifications. We have a large 6.7 AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz (perfect for gaming), the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, and great memory/storage combos.

On top of that, you also get 125W fast charging with a GaN power adapter included in the box, to charge the significantly big 4610mAh battery. Motorola claims that you can charge the X30 Pro up to 50% in about 7 minutes, and 19 minutes for a full 100% charge. You also get support for 10W reverse wireless charging.

Motorola S30 Pro: a more laid-back approach


The Motorola S30 Pro is the one that you would get if the X30 Pro is a little over the top for you in terms of features and specs. It is a more toned-down version in almost all of its aspects, but still offers a respectable package that would be enough for most.

The S30 Pro comes in lighter than its more expensive counterpart, at 170 grams in total. Thankfully, it keeps the 144Hz screen refresh rate, but the display is slightly smaller at 6.55 inches.

As you might expect, another key difference is the chipset powering the S30 Pro, which in this case is the Snapdragon 888+. The main camera is, of course, also different here — a 50MP f/1.8 shooter. Charging-wise, the Motorola S30 Pro does not support the same 125W that we see on the X30 Pro but still has a respectable maximum charging speed of 68W.

Can we expect the Motorola X30 and S30 Pro in the US?


Motorola has really come out of the woods and hit the market this year with the Motorola X30 and S30 Pro. For now, though, these models remain only for the Chinese market.

That said, there is a good chance we would see the X30 Pro under a different name in the US — probably the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It is not clear, however, whether only the name would be changed, or some of the specs too.

As for the Motorola S30 Pro, this one is a bit of a mystery when it comes to a similar model for the US market. Whatever the case, depending on the price that Motorola decides to slap on its US versions, at least one of these two bad boys might become one of the best phones for 2022.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless