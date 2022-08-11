Motorola announces two new powerful phones: the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro



Motorola X30 Pro: X for extreme?

The Motorola X30 Pro is the more beefed up out of the Motorola flagship duo. Surely the most eye-catching part about it, however, is its 200MP main camera, which comes with Samsung’s HP1 ISOCELL sensor. More importantly, this means the Motorola X30 Pro is the first ever smartphone to come with a 200MP camera.



Besides the ultra-high megapixel count, Samsung’s sensor also provides some neat perks such as pixel binning — which makes multiple pixels act as one, to capture more light when necessary — and optical image stabilization (OIS). It also enables 8K 30fps video recording while shooting video.



Motorola seems to be pushing harder than ever on to create higher-end phones, as we can see from the rest of the X30 Pro specifications. We have a large 6.7 AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz (perfect for gaming), the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, and great memory/storage combos.



On top of that, you also get 125W fast charging with a GaN power adapter included in the box, to charge the significantly big 4610mAh battery. Motorola claims that you can charge the X30 Pro up to 50% in about 7 minutes, and 19 minutes for a full 100% charge. You also get support for 10W reverse wireless charging.



Motorola S30 Pro: a more laid-back approach

The Motorola S30 Pro is the one that you would get if the X30 Pro is a little over the top for you in terms of features and specs. It is a more toned-down version in almost all of its aspects, but still offers a respectable package that would be enough for most.



The S30 Pro comes in lighter than its more expensive counterpart, at 170 grams in total. Thankfully, it keeps the 144Hz screen refresh rate, but the display is slightly smaller at 6.55 inches.



As you might expect, another key difference is the chipset powering the S30 Pro, which in this case is the Snapdragon 888+. The main camera is, of course, also different here — a 50MP f/1.8 shooter. Charging-wise, the Motorola S30 Pro does not support the same 125W that we see on the X30 Pro but still has a respectable maximum charging speed of 68W.



Can we expect the Motorola X30 and S30 Pro in the US?

Motorola has really come out of the woods and hit the market this year with the Motorola X30 and S30 Pro. For now, though, these models remain only for the Chinese market.



That said, there is a good chance we would see the X30 Pro under a different name in the US — probably the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. It is not clear, however, whether only the name would be changed, or some of the specs too.



