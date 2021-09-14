Notification Center

iOS Apple Deals

iPhone 13 5G trade-in price and carrier deals already announced

Iskren Gaidarov
By
1
iPhone 13 trade-in price and carrier deals already announced
The new iPhone 13 lineup is here and trade-in pricing and special carrier deals are already present. Pre-orders start this Friday, September 17, and shipping begins the following Friday, August 24.

Apple's new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max phones have smaller notches, brighter displays, better cameras, Apple A15 Bionic chips, and increased battery life. The 13 Pro models also have Pro Motion, Apple’s high refresh rate display technology.

But what about their pricing? Surprisingly, Apple has kept the pricing from last year’s iPhone 12 lineup the same. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini have even seen an increase in storage for their base variants - 128GB. This is a welcome change considering the non-Pro iPhone has been stuck at 64GB of base storage for almost a decade now.

Also read:


iPhone 13 price:


Model:iPhone 13 MiniiPhone 13iPhone 13 ProiPhone 13 Pro Max
Colors:Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product REDPink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product REDSierra Blue, Silver, Gold, GraphiteSierra Blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite
128GB $699$799$999$1099
256GB$799$899$1099$1199
512GB$999$1099$1299$1399
1TBN/AN/A$1499$1599



iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini trade-in and carrier deals


For now, the new iPhone 13 phones are up only on Apple’s Store. A discount of up to $790 is available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini if you trade-in an eligible iPhone. The Apple store states that the iPhone you trade-in needs to be iPhone 8 or newer. Unfortunately, this means that all iPhones released before 2017 don’t make the cut.

As far as carrier deals go, Apple already revealed some on its store. New and existing AT&T customers up to $700 if they trade-in an eligible device, which means they can get the new iPhone 13 Mini for free. The deal is for a 36-month contract. Additionally, AT&T also includes a $30 instant discount with the activation of your new iPhone 13.

T-Mobile offers up to $1290 worth of savings with the purchase of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The deal requires an eligible trade-in and a new carrier plan. To qualify for the $500 bill credit on top of the trade-in you need to go for the Magenta Max plan within 30 days of your order. If you opt-out of this plan you can only get up to a $700 discount with the trade-in.

Verizon is offering the same trade-in deal as AT&T. You can get up to $700 off the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini if you trade-in an eligible device and activate the phone on Verizon. You also get a $30 Verizon instant discount after the activation.


iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max trade-in and carrier deals


The deals for the iPhone 13 Pro models are almost the same as the ones for the non-Pro iPhones. Apple is offering the same trade-in discount of up to $790. Verizon and T-Mobile carrier deals are also the same - up to $700 after trade-in with an additional $500 of credit from T-Mobile if you go for the Magenta Max plan.

AT&T on the other hand offers up to $1000 off the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max’s prices if you trade-in an eligible device. The deal requires a 36-month contract and is valid for both new and existing AT&T customers.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

