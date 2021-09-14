iPhone 13 5G trade-in price and carrier deals already announced

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max trade-in and carrier deals

The deals for the iPhone 13 Pro models are almost the same as the ones for the non-Pro iPhones. Apple is offering the same trade-in discount of up to $790. Verizon and T-Mobile carrier deals are also the same - up to $700 after trade-in with an additional $500 of credit from T-Mobile if you go for the Magenta Max plan.AT&T on the other hand offers up to $1000 off the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max’s prices if you trade-in an eligible device. The deal requires a 36-month contract and is valid for both new and existing AT&T customers.