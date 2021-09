iPhone 13 5G trade-in price and carrier deals already announced

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini trade-in and carrier deals

For now, the new iPhone 13 phones are up only on Apple’s Store. A discount of up to $790 is available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini if you trade-in an eligible iPhone. The Apple store states that the iPhone you trade-in needs to be iPhone 8 or newer. Unfortunately, this means that all iPhones released before 2017 don’t make the cut.As far as carrier deals go, Apple already revealed some on its store. New and existing AT&T customers up to $700 if they trade-in an eligible device, which means they can get the new iPhone 13 Mini for free. The deal is for a 36-month contract. Additionally, AT&T also includes a $30 instant discount with the activation of your new iPhone 13.T-Mobile offers up to $1290 worth of savings with the purchase of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The deal requires an eligible trade-in and a new carrier plan. To qualify for the $500 bill credit on top of the trade-in you need to go for the Magenta Max plan within 30 days of your order. If you opt-out of this plan you can only get up to a $700 discount with the trade-in.Verizon is offering the same trade-in deal as AT&T. You can get up to $700 off the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini if you trade-in an eligible device and activate the phone on Verizon. You also get a $30 Verizon instant discount after the activation.