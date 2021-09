Last-minute rumor points to debut of new entry-level iPad at today's Apple event

Could the iPad 9 make an appearance at today's Apple event?

We’re less than two hours away from the Apple Event and a new rumor suggests that Apple could make a surprise announcement alongside the iPhone 13 in the form of a new entry-level iPad.Weibo user PandaIsBad claims (via) that Apple is likely to introduce a ninth-generation entry-level iPad at the California Streaming event later today. The product should be geared towards education customers.No additional information was shared, though there have been several rumors floating around in recent months. One of them points to Apple’s iPad 9 featuring a larger 10.5-inch display and improved performance.If that turns out to be true, the new entry-level iPad could borrow the design of Apple’s third-generation iPad Air. That tablet was discontinued last year, but offered slimmer bezels compared to the current eight-generation iPad.The current 10.2-inch iPad (2020) features the A12 Bionic chipset. With that in mind, this year’s model could move to the faster A13 Bionic processor, which was also used inside the third-gen iPad Air.Other features are expected to include a Touch ID home button and a single camera on the rear. Support for the original Apple Pencil is likely to make the cut too, in turn meaning the Lightning connector should be retained for another generation.