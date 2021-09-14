Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

Last-minute rumor points to debut of new entry-level iPad at today's Apple event

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Last-minute rumor points to debut of new entry-level iPad at today's Apple event
We’re less than two hours away from the Apple Event and a new rumor suggests that Apple could make a surprise announcement alongside the iPhone 13 in the form of a new entry-level iPad.

Could the iPad 9 make an appearance at today's Apple event?


Weibo user PandaIsBad claims (via MacRumors) that Apple is likely to introduce a ninth-generation entry-level iPad at the California Streaming event later today. The product should be geared towards education customers.

No additional information was shared, though there have been several rumors floating around in recent months. One of them points to Apple’s iPad 9 featuring a larger 10.5-inch display and improved performance.

If that turns out to be true, the new entry-level iPad could borrow the design of Apple’s third-generation iPad Air. That tablet was discontinued last year, but offered slimmer bezels compared to the current eight-generation iPad.

The current 10.2-inch iPad (2020) features the A12 Bionic chipset. With that in mind, this year’s model could move to the faster A13 Bionic processor, which was also used inside the third-gen iPad Air.

Other features are expected to include a Touch ID home button and a single camera on the rear. Support for the original Apple Pencil is likely to make the cut too, in turn meaning the Lightning connector should be retained for another generation.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

iPad mini 6 - Here's all you need to know
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
iPad mini 6 - Here's all you need to know
The iPad 9th generation: the best cheap iPad is back
by Preslav Kateliev,  1
The iPad 9th generation: the best cheap iPad is back
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the three US carriers are ranked in the biggest and fastest 5G cities
Squeezy sides apparently coming back to Google phones with the Pixel 6 (or maybe not)
by Anam Hamid,  1
Squeezy sides apparently coming back to Google phones with the Pixel 6 (or maybe not)
Last-minute leak tells all you need to know about iPhone 13
by Anam Hamid,  1
Last-minute leak tells all you need to know about iPhone 13
Live! Watch the 2021's Apple Event Full Coverage
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Live! Watch the 2021's Apple Event Full Coverage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless