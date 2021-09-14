Last-minute rumor points to debut of new entry-level iPad at today's Apple event

Last-minute rumor points to debut of new entry-level iPad at today's Apple event0
Could the iPad 9 make an appearance at today's Apple event?
Weibo user PandaIsBad claims (via MacRumors) that Apple is likely to introduce a ninth-generation entry-level iPad at the California Streaming event later today. The product should be geared towards education customers.
If that turns out to be true, the new entry-level iPad could borrow the design of Apple’s third-generation iPad Air. That tablet was discontinued last year, but offered slimmer bezels compared to the current eight-generation iPad.
Other features are expected to include a Touch ID home button and a single camera on the rear. Support for the original Apple Pencil is likely to make the cut too, in turn meaning the Lightning connector should be retained for another generation.