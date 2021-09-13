Possible Leather and Silicone iPhone 13 cases leak day before launch

Possible Leather and Silicone iPhone 13 cases leak day before launch1
Take a look at these alleged iPhone 13 Leather and Silicone Cases
After sharing early images of new iPhone cases ahead of Apple’s April event earlier this year, Twitter user Majin Bu (via 9to5Mac) has returned with alleged photos of Apple’s official Silicone Case and Leather Case lineups for the iPhone 13 series.
At least five official Leather Cases seem to be in the pipeline for the iPhone 13 series too. These are Black, Purple, Violet, Dark Green, and Brown. It’ll remain to be seen whether more color options are offered at launch.
Hands-on photos of the cases in which the packaging is visible serve as further confirmation of Apple’s branding plans. In other words, that these next-generation iPhones will be marketed as the iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 12S.