Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00
Accessories Apple

Possible Leather and Silicone iPhone 13 cases leak day before launch

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
Possible Leather and Silicone iPhone 13 cases leak day before launch
One day before the Apple event kicks off and the iPhone 13 is announced, a new leak from social media provides us with an early glimpse at what seem to be official iPhone 13 cases.

Take a look at these alleged iPhone 13 Leather and Silicone Cases


After sharing early images of new iPhone cases ahead of Apple’s April event earlier this year, Twitter user Majin Bu (via 9to5Mac) has returned with alleged photos of Apple’s official Silicone Case and Leather Case lineups for the iPhone 13 series.

If accurate, Apple is planning at least eight Silicone Cases for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — Army Green, Charcoal Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Orange, Pink, Red, and Cream.

At least five official Leather Cases seem to be in the pipeline for the iPhone 13 series too. These are Black, Purple, Violet, Dark Green, and Brown. It’ll remain to be seen whether more color options are offered at launch.

Aside from the colors, today’s iPhone 13 case leak doesn’t reveal much, though it does corroborate several design elements such as the larger rear camera bumps and lower power button and volume key placement.

Hands-on photos of the cases in which the packaging is visible serve as further confirmation of Apple’s branding plans. In other words, that these next-generation iPhones will be marketed as the iPhone 13 instead of iPhone 12S.

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS

