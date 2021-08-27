"iPhone 13" packaging leaked in photo, confirming name0
A photo has been recently found circulating the media, showing what seems to be packaging stickers which Apple uses to seal their products, marked for an "iPhone 13." The discovery was made by a known leakster, DuanRui, who posted the photo on Twitter after seeing it on Chinese social media site Weibo.
As of late, a fair amount of netizens and misleading articles have been spreading rumors that the upcoming iPhone series could be called the "iPhone 12S" series. While these "tipsters" have never had any substantial evidence to back their theory, they had managed to gain some traction on the internet.
While circulating images and such leaks are usually never considered infallible proof until officially confirmed by the company, it makes sense that the image above is legitimate. Besides looking real enough, as MacRumors notes in a news post, it's fairly normal to come across leaked images of upcoming iPhone packaging this close to the launch date—if not of the iPhones themselves, or related accessories.
It's nice to see Apple isn't putting much stock in old wives' tales, but is sticking true to their naming system—hopefully everyone else will see it that way, too, at least eventually.
Interestingly enough, a survey held a couple of months ago by SellCell revealed that the majority of consumers were put off by the prospect of owning a smartphone named iPhone 13.
The date of the official event announcing the next iPhone series is currently believed to be September 14, with the models awaiting a global launch on September 24. That is, if a leak that appeared just today by the famous tipster Jon Prosser is to be believed.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 13 leaks (65 updates)
-
Now reading
27 August "iPhone 13" packaging leaked in photo, confirming name
-
26 August Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 announcement and release dates leak
-
25 August The iPhone 13 could debut a huge mask-focused Face ID upgrade
-
22 August Apple seems a little meh on in-display Touch ID, iPhone Pros could get in-screen Face ID in future
-
21 August New images claim to show the back of the Rose Gold iPhone 13 Pro