The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max were the most popular smartphones on the plant in the first three months of 2022, and a report from Counterpoint Research reveals that this trend continued in April.
Although Samsung usually dominates in terms of total smartphone shipments, on an individual model basis it’s always Apple that takes the lead. So, it’s no surprise to hear that the iPhone 13 was once again the best-seller in April.
The other noteworthy iPhones on the Top 10 list are the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (2022). The former was last year’s best-selling smartphone and seems to have maintained its popularity thanks to strong demand in Japan and India. The iPhone SE (2022), on the other hand, experienced triple-digit shipment growth versus its launch month thanks to an extremely strong reception in Japan.
Enough about Apple, let’s talk about Samsung! The company often takes a few spots in the top 10 with its budget devices, but in April the brand managed to occupy four spots with differently priced phones.
First off, the big one. The Galaxy S22 Ultra was not only the best-selling Samsung phone but also the best-selling Android phone. That’s quite the feat since Android flagships rarely make it onto best-seller lists, let alone take the top spot.
Samsung’s S22 Ultra accounted for a nice 1.5% of the market, putting it right behind the iPhone 12 in terms of popularity. It seems the company’s decision to fit it with an S Pen was enough to get Galaxy Note users to upgrade.
The top 4 best-selling smartphones in April were iPhones
The smartphone seems to offer the perfect balance for most consumers — a popular size combined with high-end specifications and a price that’s not too high. It alone accounted for 5.5% of global smartphone shipments in April. Apple’s top-of-the-range iPhone 13 Pro Max was the only model that even came remotely close to the iPhone 13 in terms of sales. And the gap between the two is still massive with the Pro Max stuck at a 3.4% market share. Rounding out the top three was Apple’s regular iPhone 13 Pro, a smaller version of the Pro Max, with a healthy share of 1.8%.
Demand isn’t doing as well in the United States, according to Counterpoint Research, but that probably doesn't worry Apple too much. Many people within the tech community criticized the new iPhone SE 3 for its severely outdated design and higher price, but it seems that everyday consumers aren’t bothered by any of that.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was the world’s best-selling Android phone
Right behind Samsung’s flagship was one of the brand’s most affordable devices — the Galaxy A13. It accounted for 1.4% of the global market, with more than half of these sales coming from India and Latin America. The results put the A13 around the same level as 8th place Galaxy A03 Core, which was the best-selling phone priced below $100.
Rounding out the top 10 list was Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 LTE. It contributed an impressive 11% to Xiaomi’s total sales, with demand proving to be exceptionally high in the Caribbean and Latin America.
This demand is much needed for Xiaomi, which has found itself unable to compete properly with Samsung and Apple because of the severe supply chain issues it’s seen in recent months.
Samsung’s fourth most popular phone — and the 9th across the smartphone market — was the new Galaxy A53 5G. This mid-range offering launched in March and seems to have been an instant success.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 LTE was the 10th most popular phone
