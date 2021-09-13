The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?

The increased popularity of apps like TikTok, which can quickly make you fill up your phone with short videos, which pile up.

iPhone 13 will be able to shoot HDR videos at 4K just like iPhone 12; Cinematic Portrait Mode videos; as well as (maybe!) RAW photos that can very quickly eat up your storage space.

The gap between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series is getting wider thanks to the new 120Hz display, superior camera hardware on the Pro models, and perhaps even satellite connectivity, which might be exclusive to the Pro iPhones (might not be - we’ll see). This allows Apple to give the standard iPhone 128GB of storage without cannibalizing iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max sales too much .

iPhone 13 Mini at $699, and iPhone 13 at $799 with 128GB of base storage - Android flagship killers?





Since the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are about to become extremely premium compared to the standard iPhone 13, it only makes sense that Apple will try to challenge Android flagships not only at the $1,000+ mark but below that too.Let's take a look at recent Android flagships to see how they compared with Apple's new 128GB iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini when it comes to storage: