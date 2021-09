The 10-year wait is over: iPhone 13 ditches 64GB storage for 128GB: Why now and is Android in trouble?

10 years after the introduction of the 64GB iPhone and seven years after the first 128GB iPhone, Apple seems ready to move on and give users double the storage for the same price.



Why is Apple ditching the 64GB iPhone to give you a 128GB base model iPhone just now?



As already mentioned, Apple takes its time with certain upgrades that otherwise seem very basic/minor from, let's say, an Android user's perspective. Storage is just one of them. However, like many other things in a company as big as Apple, this decision seems to be way more strategic than it seems at first.



The increased popularity of apps like TikTok, which can quickly make you fill up your phone with short videos, which pile up.

iPhone 13 will be able to shoot HDR videos at 4K just like iPhone 12; Cinematic Portrait Mode videos; as well as (maybe!) RAW photos that can very quickly eat up your storage space.

The gap between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series is getting wider thanks to the new 120Hz display, superior camera hardware on the Pro models, and perhaps even satellite connectivity, which might be exclusive to the Pro iPhones (might not be - we’ll see). This allows Apple to give the standard iPhone 128GB of storage without cannibalizing iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max sales too much .

iPhone 13 Mini at $699, and iPhone 13 at $799 with 128GB of base storage - Android flagship killers?



Since the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are about to become extremely premium compared to the standard iPhone 13, it only makes sense that Apple will try to challenge Android flagships not only at the $1,000+ mark but below that too.



Well, it's sort of unbelievable, but true. Last-minute info from the reputable tipster, Ming-Chi Kuo, says Apple is finally ready to drop the 64GB iPhone ! That's right. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are expected to keep the same price as iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini but come with 128GB of base storage instead of 64GB as before.Why is this exciting? Well, first of all, this is just another overdue upgrade for Apple , so we can't say Cupertino's making history - technically speaking. However! For the end-user, this change might be more monumental than you realize.