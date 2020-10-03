Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

 View

Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

 View
iOS Apple Processors 5G

5G Apple iPhone 12 line will get a strong power boost test reveals

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 03, 2020, 1:08 PM
5G Apple iPhone 12 line will get a strong power boost test reveals
The Geekbench benchmark test uses a scoring system to determine the relative performance of different chipsets. The analysis also looks at the multi-core and single-core performance of these chips and comes up with a score for each one. Twitter tipster Ice Universe on Friday shared a tweet with the results of the Geekbench 5 test of the A14 Bionic chip running on an iPad.

5nm Apple A14 Bionic chipset scores high on benchmark test


When Apple unveiled the next iPad Air in the middle of last month, it revealed that the tablet would be powered by the A14 Bionic. These are the same chips expected to power the new iPhone 12 series and are manufactured by TSMC using its 5nm process node with 11.8 billion transistors inside. Compare that to the 8.5 billion transistors packed inside the 7nm A13 Bionic. The transistor density of the A14 Bionic should be approximately 173 million transistors per square mm compared to the 96.5 million transistors per square mm for the previous chip and that 79% improvement should generate huge gains in performance and energy-efficiency.


Depending on which device gets released first, the fourth-generation iPad Air or the iPhone 12 series will be the first consumer device available with a 5nm chipset inside. Meanwhile, the chip produced a single-core score of 1583 and a multi-core score of 4198 using Geekbench 5. That compares to scores of 1329 and 3468 for A13 Bionic single and multi-core tests respectively. The Snapdragon 865 had results of 3495 (multi-core) and 930 (single-core).

Besides the upcoming iPhone models, the only other phone series expected to rock a 5nm chipset this year is the Huawei Mate 40. But a U.S. export rule change, which requires that any foundry using U.S. based technology to manufacture chips, has left Huawei with a limited number of these cutting-edge integrated circuits. And Huawei not only plans to use the component to power its top-line phones but expects to use it on some of its 5G networking equipment as well. The first 5nm Snapdragon chip will be the Snapdragon 875 which will be produced by Samsung and found in new handsets beginning next year.

The A14 Bionic features six CPU cores with two high-performance cores for complex tasks. The remaining four CPU cores are general performance cores designed for general housekeeping. The faster neural engine on the A14 is used for Machine Learning and includes 16 cores. That is twice the number found in the A13 Bionic. And the new chip also features Apple's latest four-core GPU.

Related phones

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs
$599 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020)
  • Display 10.9 inches
    2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$1900
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review, the price champion
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord Long-term Review: Even better than you thought

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
HTC's foldable smartphone is awkward rather than exciting

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless