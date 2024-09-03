Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Phenomenal iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) deal saves you $500 at Amazon

Want the best of Apple's tablet tech but don't wish to go way over your budget for the recently released M4-powered iPad Pro (2024)? Well, Amazon has a phenomenal $500 discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) with 512GB storage and cellular connectivity. That means the ~$1,600 Pro-grade model can be yours for under $1,100.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022), 512GB, Wi-Fi+Cellular: 31% OFF

The iPad Pro with a large 12.9-inch display, 512GB of storage and Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity has dropped to its lowest price. This fella is now 31% off at Amazon, giving you $500 in savings! Don't miss out!
$500 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

That's obviously a huge investment, but you're buying it at its best price! Yep, as far as we know, this particular configuration has never seen such generous discounts. So, if you need Pro power at more reasonable prices, this could be your chance to score $500 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2022.

While it's no longer the most robust Apple tablet, this bad boy is still among the best iPads money can buy. It has a stunning 12.9-inch display with ProMotion technology, which is another way of saying it supports 120Hz refresh rates. This model's display isn't just bigger than its sibling, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), but also brighter. That's because you get Liquid Retina XDR, which achieves a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits compared to 600 nits on the smaller-sized configuration.

Also, the M2 chip used here is pretty much unrivaled in terms of performance (if we don't count the latest M4-powered iPad Pro beasts). This bad boy is good enough for video editing, work-related tasks, demanding apps, and anything else you think of.

There's no denying it: the iPad Pro (2022) is an expensive pleasure, but it's one you'll definitely enjoy using. And now that it's $500 cheaper, it offers even more value. But Amazon has also discounted its sibling, so make sure you check it out.

The smaller-sized iPad Pro (2022) is a great alternative


If you don't want to spend over $1,000 on your next Apple tablet, consider the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022). Amazon's got a pretty awesome offer for it, too. It sells the 1TB Wi-Fi-only model for $500 off, landing it just under the $1,000 mark.

Get the iPad Pro 11-inch (2022), 1TB, for $500 off

Want a massive 1TB of storage and don't mind getting a model without cellular connectivity? The iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) is currently $500 cheaper than usual at Amazon, making it a perfect alternative to the larger-sized model. Get one and save $500!
$500 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

While this fella lacks the Liquid Retina XDR display of its big bro, it comes with twice the storage capacity. Granted, 1TB of storage is quite a lot, but it may be useful if you often handle work-related tasks on your slate.

Ultimately, there's no denying that both iPad Pro models are quite expensive even at their marvelous $500 discount. However, considering they're much cheaper than their successors, they definitely pack a punch. Get yours at Amazon, and hurry up; such gorgeous discounts don't usually last long.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova

