Phenomenal iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) deal saves you $500 at Amazon
Want the best of Apple's tablet tech but don't wish to go way over your budget for the recently released M4-powered iPad Pro (2024)? Well, Amazon has a phenomenal $500 discount on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) with 512GB storage and cellular connectivity. That means the ~$1,600 Pro-grade model can be yours for under $1,100.
There's no denying it: the iPad Pro (2022) is an expensive pleasure, but it's one you'll definitely enjoy using. And now that it's $500 cheaper, it offers even more value. But Amazon has also discounted its sibling, so make sure you check it out.
If you don't want to spend over $1,000 on your next Apple tablet, consider the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022). Amazon's got a pretty awesome offer for it, too. It sells the 1TB Wi-Fi-only model for $500 off, landing it just under the $1,000 mark.
While this fella lacks the Liquid Retina XDR display of its big bro, it comes with twice the storage capacity. Granted, 1TB of storage is quite a lot, but it may be useful if you often handle work-related tasks on your slate.
Ultimately, there's no denying that both iPad Pro models are quite expensive even at their marvelous $500 discount. However, considering they're much cheaper than their successors, they definitely pack a punch. Get yours at Amazon, and hurry up; such gorgeous discounts don't usually last long.
While it's no longer the most robust Apple tablet, this bad boy is still among the best iPads money can buy. It has a stunning 12.9-inch display with ProMotion technology, which is another way of saying it supports 120Hz refresh rates. This model's display isn't just bigger than its sibling, the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022), but also brighter. That's because you get Liquid Retina XDR, which achieves a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits compared to 600 nits on the smaller-sized configuration.
Also, the M2 chip used here is pretty much unrivaled in terms of performance (if we don't count the latest M4-powered iPad Pro beasts). This bad boy is good enough for video editing, work-related tasks, demanding apps, and anything else you think of.
