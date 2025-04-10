Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is an unmissable bargain at $439 off with this epic deal

Are you looking for a top-shelf iOS tablet experience without paying a steep price for the latest iPad Pro M4 models? No worries — you can now buy a brand-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 (2021) with cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity for only $759.96 instead of $1,199! That saves you a tempting $439 at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, a deal you wouldn't want to pass up.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021): $439 off at Woot

$759 96
$1199
$439 off (37%)
Woot has launched an epic iPad Pro M1 deal on the 12.9-inch model you just can't pass up. The model with 128GB of storage and cellular connectivity is down by $439, landing it at an unmissable price. The model is brand-new and comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty. It's also AppleCare eligible.
Buy at Woot

iPad Pro 11-inch M4: Save $80 at Amazon

$80 off (8%)
If you want a more contemporary iPad Pro model, consider the iPad Pro M4. Right now, Amazon lets you grab the 11-inch model with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256GB onboard storage for $80 off. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

While this isn't the latest or most powerful iPad Pro model, it still packs a punch. Don't mind paying extra for a more contemporary model? In that case, head to Amazon and get the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro M4 with an 11-inch display for 8% off its original ~$1,000 price.

The iPad Pro (2021) is still a beastly performer despite its advancing age. The M1 processor ensures you get enough horsepower for various tasks, including creative work. Moreover, you get lots of screen real estate thanks to the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. With features like ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, the device offers excellent visuals.

What about battery life? As we've mentioned in our iPad Pro (2021) review, the model can easily last you a full day with moderate use. If you don't engage with it constantly, you can even squeeze out some two to three days per charge, as this Apple tablet has excellent standby power management.

While few users value camera quality above everything else in tablets, this device sports a high-class ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support. The technology keeps you in focus at all times during video calls, giving you an improved experience.

Despite its growing age, the iPad Pro M1 remains a superb choice for budget-conscious Apple fans seeking a top-notch tablet. With cellular support, good performance, and a one-year manufacturer's warranty, the device is a top pick at Woot. Get yours and save a whopping $439 before it's too late.
