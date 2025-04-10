The 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is an unmissable bargain at $439 off with this epic deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a top-shelf iOS tablet experience without paying a steep price for the latest iPad Pro M4 models? No worries — you can now buy a brand-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 (2021) with cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity for only $759.96 instead of $1,199! That saves you a tempting $439 at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, a deal you wouldn't want to pass up.
While this isn't the latest or most powerful iPad Pro model, it still packs a punch. Don't mind paying extra for a more contemporary model? In that case, head to Amazon and get the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro M4 with an 11-inch display for 8% off its original ~$1,000 price.
What about battery life? As we've mentioned in our iPad Pro (2021) review, the model can easily last you a full day with moderate use. If you don't engage with it constantly, you can even squeeze out some two to three days per charge, as this Apple tablet has excellent standby power management.
Despite its growing age, the iPad Pro M1 remains a superb choice for budget-conscious Apple fans seeking a top-notch tablet. With cellular support, good performance, and a one-year manufacturer's warranty, the device is a top pick at Woot. Get yours and save a whopping $439 before it's too late.
The iPad Pro (2021) is still a beastly performer despite its advancing age. The M1 processor ensures you get enough horsepower for various tasks, including creative work. Moreover, you get lots of screen real estate thanks to the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. With features like ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support, the device offers excellent visuals.
While few users value camera quality above everything else in tablets, this device sports a high-class ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage support. The technology keeps you in focus at all times during video calls, giving you an improved experience.
