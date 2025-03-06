GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The 256GB iPad mini 7 sells like hot cakes at $100 off on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person points at the iPad mini 7, showcasing its compact design and display.
The iPad Air M3 has already been announced and promises greatly improved performance. What if you don't need an 11 or 13-inch iOS slate or need one at a lower price? Consider the compact iPad mini 7. This Apple tablet is still on sale at Amazon, where you can grab the 256GB variant for $100 off its original price.

Save $100 on the iPad mini 7 at Amazon

$100 off (17%)
The iPad mini 7 with 256GB of storage remains a pretty irresistible pick for iOS tablet buyers seeking an ultra-compact slate. That brings the ~$600 device just under the $500 mark, so you should definitely check it out.
Buy at Amazon

This means your ultra-compact iOS tablet now costs about $500 instead of nearly $600. If that's too steep for you, the 128GB configuration is $100 cheaper as well, though only the Purple colorway is currently in stock at the e-commerce giant. While that's an exciting savings opportunity, we're not seeing it just now. In fact, the promo has been going on for some time, so keep that in mind.

The iPad mini 7 is ideal for on-the-go entertainment with its 8.3-inch display. It's actually smaller than Huawei's Mate XT, so it's effortless to hold and use with just one hand. Unlike iPad Pro M4 (2024) models, this buddy uses an LCD touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rates. 

Despite this, it offers fantastic colors and pro-grade features like a P3 wide color gamut. This feature lets it display a broader range of colors, which is greatly appreciated by artists.

As the latest iPad from the mini series, this unit offers plenty of horsepower. It packs an A17 Pro chip, which doesn't just enable Apple Intelligence but handles most tasks like a breeze as well. As you can see via our iPad mini 7 review, the tablet crushes many competitors on the benchmark tests, so it's indeed quite potent.

On top of everything else, this ultra-compact iOS tablet offers plenty of battery life. We measured over 10 hours of streaming time, and it lasts more than nine hours with nonstop web browsing—an impressive result indeed.

Ultimately, we get that the iPad mini 7 isn't quite as premium as the iPad Pro M4, but it's the go-to choice for iOS users seeking a small and smart device. If those are your main priorities, go ahead and save $100 while Amazon's sale is still live.


Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPad - Deals History
75 stories
06 Mar, 2025
The 256GB iPad mini 7 sells like hot cakes at $100 off on Amazon
05 Mar, 2025
Best Buy is discounting Apple's new iPad Air with M3 power right off the bat (with a catch)
20 Feb, 2025
Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget
15 Feb, 2025
The almighty 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is $200 off at Amazon once again
10 Feb, 2025
Amazon throws another iPad Air M2 (2024) sale, letting you save $100
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless