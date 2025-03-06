The 256GB iPad mini 7 sells like hot cakes at $100 off on Amazon
The iPad Air M3 has already been announced and promises greatly improved performance. What if you don't need an 11 or 13-inch iOS slate or need one at a lower price? Consider the compact iPad mini 7. This Apple tablet is still on sale at Amazon, where you can grab the 256GB variant for $100 off its original price.
This means your ultra-compact iOS tablet now costs about $500 instead of nearly $600. If that's too steep for you, the 128GB configuration is $100 cheaper as well, though only the Purple colorway is currently in stock at the e-commerce giant. While that's an exciting savings opportunity, we're not seeing it just now. In fact, the promo has been going on for some time, so keep that in mind.
The iPad mini 7 is ideal for on-the-go entertainment with its 8.3-inch display. It's actually smaller than Huawei's Mate XT, so it's effortless to hold and use with just one hand. Unlike iPad Pro M4 (2024) models, this buddy uses an LCD touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rates.
Despite this, it offers fantastic colors and pro-grade features like a P3 wide color gamut. This feature lets it display a broader range of colors, which is greatly appreciated by artists.
On top of everything else, this ultra-compact iOS tablet offers plenty of battery life. We measured over 10 hours of streaming time, and it lasts more than nine hours with nonstop web browsing—an impressive result indeed.
Ultimately, we get that the iPad mini 7 isn't quite as premium as the iPad Pro M4, but it's the go-to choice for iOS users seeking a small and smart device. If those are your main priorities, go ahead and save $100 while Amazon's sale is still live.
As the latest iPad from the mini series, this unit offers plenty of horsepower. It packs an A17 Pro chip, which doesn't just enable Apple Intelligence but handles most tasks like a breeze as well. As you can see via our iPad mini 7 review, the tablet crushes many competitors on the benchmark tests, so it's indeed quite potent.
