The new iPad Mini may be far away, but the iPad Mini 2021 is sweetly discounted on Amazon and still worth it

The new iPad Mini may be far away, but the iPad Mini 2021 is sweetly discounted on Amazon and still
As it turns out, we probably won't get a new iPad Mini this year, nor in 2025. According to rumors, the next iPad Mini is due in the distant 2026. But don't fret if you are in the market for a new compact slate. The current-gen iPad Mini from 2021 is still a pretty capable device that ranks among the best tablets on the market.

Better yet, it's an even bigger bargain right now, as its Wi-Fi model is available at a sweet $99 discount on Amazon. Both, the 64GB and 256GB storage options of the tablet are on sale at this price cut, which means you'll score lovely savings regardless of which one you choose.

iPad Mini (6th-gen) Starlight, 64GB, Wi-Fi: Save $99!

Grab the 6th-gen iPad Mini in Starlight with 64GB storage on Amazon and enjoy a $99 discount. Powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip, the tablet delivers impressive performance. In addition, its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display makes it perfect for binge-watching your favorite TV series. Act fast and save on one today!
$99 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

iPad Mini (6th-gen) Starlight, 256GB, Wi-Fi: Save: $99!

If you want more storage space, the Starlight-colored model with 256GB of storage is also on sale for $99 off its price.
$99 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


We suggest hurrying up, though! Even though the slate often comes with a $99 discount on Amazon, it's uncertain how long this markdown will continue. While it may not be as appealing as the $120 discount the 256GB model had in February, it's still a deal worth considering.

The iPad Mini from 2021 may be with, well, mini dimensions, but it rocks a capable A15 Bionic chip, which is the same SoC found in the iPhone 13 lineup. Thanks to its powerful chipset, the tablet still delivers good performance. It also packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which offers an awesome watching experience on the go. To top it off, it can last you the whole day without requiring a recharge and ships with a 20W charger inside the box.

Overall, the iPad Mini 2021 may not be a spring chicken, but it's still worth its money. Furthermore, if the rumors are accurate, it'll continue to be the top choice for Apple users looking for a compact tablet for quite some time. So, if you are indeed searching for a speedy little slate, you should get one through this deal now before it's too late.
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

