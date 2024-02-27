The affordable iPad 10.9 (2022) is now even more budget-friendly on Amazon
If you are looking for an iPad that won't break the bank, we suggest you pull the trigger on this very deal you are currently reading. Currently, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi version of the 10th Gen iPad 10.9-inch released in 2022 on sale for $100 off its price. And in case you think you'll need more storage space, feel free to go for the 256GB model, which is also currently enjoying the same price cut.
Being Apple's budget tablet, the iPad 10.9-inch is less powerful than its Air and Pro brothers. However, this bad boy still delivers pretty decent performance thanks to the A14 Bionic chip, which is the same silicon found in the iPhone 12 lineup. In other words, the slate may not be among the most powerful tablets on the market, but it's good enough for day-to-day stuff like streaming videos and web browsing. You should be able to play games as well, but probably, the most demanding ones won't be run at their highest graphical settings.
In terms of battery life, the 10th-gen iPad boasts a 28.6Wh power cell, which can last you two days without top-ups with moderate usage. Additionally, the slate also comes with a 20W USB-C charger and needs about two hours and twenty-two minutes to fully charge itself.
So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and start living the iPad life today without breaking the bank.
In addition to its good performance, the 10th-gen iPad sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution. While the display may not match the quality of those found on more expensive iPads, it still offers a good picture with natural-looking colors, making it great for watching your favorite TV shows on the go.
