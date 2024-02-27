Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The affordable iPad 10.9 (2022) is now even more budget-friendly on Amazon

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The affordable iPad 10.9 (2022) is now even more budget-friendly on Amazon
If you are looking for an iPad that won't break the bank, we suggest you pull the trigger on this very deal you are currently reading. Currently, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi version of the 10th Gen iPad 10.9-inch released in 2022 on sale for $100 off its price. And in case you think you'll need more storage space, feel free to go for the 256GB model, which is also currently enjoying the same price cut.

Apple iPad 10th-gen: Save $100!

Get the 10th-gen Apple iPad on Amazon and save $100. The slate has good performance and is a good value for money. Therefore, act fast and snag one for less now!
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon


Being Apple's budget tablet, the iPad 10.9-inch is less powerful than its Air and Pro brothers. However, this bad boy still delivers pretty decent performance thanks to the A14 Bionic chip, which is the same silicon found in the iPhone 12 lineup. In other words, the slate may not be among the most powerful tablets on the market, but it's good enough for day-to-day stuff like streaming videos and web browsing. You should be able to play games as well, but probably, the most demanding ones won't be run at their highest graphical settings.

In addition to its good performance, the 10th-gen iPad sports a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution. While the display may not match the quality of those found on more expensive iPads, it still offers a good picture with natural-looking colors, making it great for watching your favorite TV shows on the go.

In terms of battery life, the 10th-gen iPad boasts a 28.6Wh power cell, which can last you two days without top-ups with moderate usage. Additionally, the slate also comes with a 20W USB-C charger and needs about two hours and twenty-two minutes to fully charge itself.

So, what are you still waiting for? Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and start living the iPad life today without breaking the bank.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Limited-time deal on the EcoFlow Delta 1300 lets you secure an alternative power source for less
Limited-time deal on the EcoFlow Delta 1300 lets you secure an alternative power source for less
Samsung Galaxy Ring set to last up to 9 days on a single charge
Samsung Galaxy Ring set to last up to 9 days on a single charge
Who takes better selfies than the iPhone 15 Pro Max? According to this test, the Magic 6 Pro does
Who takes better selfies than the iPhone 15 Pro Max? According to this test, the Magic 6 Pro does
Report says that Apple Arcade "smells like death"
Report says that Apple Arcade "smells like death"
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon
Samsung's hot new Galaxy A25 5G receives first-ever discount at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless