Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!

Loaded with security patches, iPhone users should install iOS 18.5 ASAP

Apple releases iOS 18.5, which fixes several security issues with the iOS platform.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
The iOS 18.5 icon is shown as the update is released.
Just a few days after pushing out the release candidate version for iOS 18.5, Apple disseminated the final version of the update for iOS 18.5 on Monday, as expected. The update can be installed on the iPhone XS and later. To install it, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. Those who update their iPhone to iOS 18.5 will be able to return the native iOS Mail app back to the previous UI.

This can be accomplished by opening the Mail app and tapping the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner. You can choose to view your mail under different categories or return to the previous List View that shows the mail in chronological order. You will also have the option to show Contact Photos of the people who sent you email or disable this feature. To revert back to the old UI, select List View and tap on "Show Contact Photos"  to remove the check mark from that option.

Plenty of security updates come with the update to iOS 18.5 available on compatible iPhone models now. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Loaded with security patches, iPhone users should install iOS 18.5 ASAP
Plenty of security updates come with the update to iOS 18.5 available on compatible iPhone models now. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The update includes a few bug fixes including one that was pushed out for the iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later. With this flaw (CVE-2025-31251) affecting the AppleJPEG image format, processing a malicious media file would unexpectedly shut down an open app. Apple exterminated this bug by improving input sanitization.

A serious vulnerability (CVE-2025-31214) was discovered for the iPhone 16e's new in-house cellular modem, the Apple C1. Apple noted that network traffic could be intercepted by an attacker in a privileged network position. The tech giant didn't say whether this vulnerability had been exploited. 

Another patch was disseminated for the iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later. A flaw in Core Bluetooth (CVE-2025-31212) could allow an app to access sensitive user data.

Another issue (CVE-2025-31225) affecting the iPhone XS and all later models is one that showed that the call history from deleted apps was still appearing on Spotlight search results. This issue is more annoying than potentially harmful to your security.

The update to iOS 18.5 contains several more security updates that you are going to want to install. My advice is to update to iOS 18.5 ASAP.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless