Loaded with security patches, iPhone users should install iOS 18.5 ASAP

Just a few days after pushing out the release candidate version for iOS 18.5 , Apple disseminated the final version of the update for iOS 18 .5 on Monday, as expected. The update can be installed on the iPhone XS and later. To install it, go toand follow the directions. Those who update their iPhone to.5 will be able to return the native iOS Mail app back to the previous UI.





This can be accomplished by opening the Mail app and tapping the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner. You can choose to view your mail under different categories or return to the previous List View that shows the mail in chronological order. You will also have the option to show Contact Photos of the people who sent you email or disable this feature. To revert back to the old UI, select List View and tap on "Show Contact Photos" to remove the check mark from that option.









The update includes a few bug fixes including one that was pushed out for the iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later. With this flaw (CVE-2025-31251) affecting the AppleJPEG image format, processing a malicious media file would unexpectedly shut down an open app. Apple exterminated this bug by improving input sanitization.

A serious vulnerability (CVE-2025-31214) was discovered for the iPhone 16e 's new in-house cellular modem, the Apple C1. Apple noted that network traffic could be intercepted by an attacker in a privileged network position. The tech giant didn't say whether this vulnerability had been exploited.





Another patch was disseminated for the iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later. A flaw in Core Bluetooth (CVE-2025-31212) could allow an app to access sensitive user data.







Another issue (CVE-2025-31225) affecting the iPhone XS and all later models is one that showed that the call history from deleted apps was still appearing on Spotlight search results. This issue is more annoying than potentially harmful to your security.



