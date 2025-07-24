Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Google's popular Keep app shows off more Matrial 3 Expressive changes

The jack-of-all-trades Keep app for Android appears with more Material 3 Expressive changes.

The Google Keep light buld icon is seen against a white background.
I would love to tell the Keep users who commented on my last story about the app, as this month began, that Google added password protection to the Keep app as you wanted. But alas, I can't. What I can tell you is that in a follow-up to that previous story, Google has started rolling out more changes to the app based on the Material 3 Expressive design. The first story discussed the new look for the Android variant of Keep found in version 5.25.252.00.90. The latest changes were spotted in version 5.25.282.00.90 of the Android version of Keep.

The new look for the Keep app for Android has yet to appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3. The Keep app on this phone is the correct version but it is obvious that Google has yet to flip the switch on the server-side update which is why the new look for the Google Keep app has not been widely disseminated by Google. 

Look at some of the Material 3 Expressive update to Keep for Android.
Material 3 Expressive redesign of the Google Keep app for Android. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The updated Material 3 Expressive update for Keep features a thicker search bar with a hamburger icon to the left. The search field reads Google Keep when the app is loaded before it switches to "Search Keep." The icon to switch from a single to a multi-column is on the right of the field. Another change is coming to the Notes section of the app. The buttons are inside containers, including those at the bottom left of the screen. The pin, reminder, and archive buttons at the top-right corner of the display are placed inside squircles.

Do Android apps look better with Material 3 Expressive?

Vote View Result

The Google Keep app is available for iOS and Android and helps you create lists and notes. You can record meetings or classes and get written transcripts. With the app, you'll be able to create written notes or save files containing images fresh from your camera or your gallery in the Google Photos app. You can set up a reminder to help you get things done. If you're the creative type, you can record a tune that you've just come up with in your head. Or save some lyrics that you have just thought of. You can even draw that new cartoon character you had a dream about one night.

The new Material 3 Expressive version of the Android Keep app.
Another look at the Google Keep app for Android with the Material 3 Expressive redesign. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The one-size-fits-all app is also great for you power users for those times when a great idea for a merger, or a new design for the company logo, pops into your head. Google Keep also allows you to make a great shopping list.

To install Keep on your Android phone, tap on this link to the Google Play Store, from where you can install the app on your Android phone. If you have an iPhone, you can install Keep on your handset too. Just click on this link to install Keep from the App Store.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
