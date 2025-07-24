Google's popular Keep app shows off more Matrial 3 Expressive changes

I would love to tell the Keep users who commented on my last story about the app , as this month began, that Google added password protection to the Keep app as you wanted. But alas, I can't. What I can tell you is that in a follow-up to that previous story, Google has started rolling out more changes to the app based on the Material 3 Expressive design. The first story discussed the new look for the Android variant of Keep found in version 5.25.252.00.90. The latest changes were spotted in version 5.25.282.00.90 of the Android version of Keep.





The new look for the Keep app for Android has yet to appear on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3. The Keep app on this phone is the correct version but it is obvious that Google has yet to flip the switch on the server-side update which is why the new look for the Google Keep app has not been widely disseminated by Google.









The updated Material 3 Expressive update for Keep features a thicker search bar with a hamburger icon to the left. The search field reads Google Keep when the app is loaded before it switches to "Search Keep." The icon to switch from a single to a multi-column is on the right of the field. Another change is coming to the Notes section of the app. The buttons are inside containers, including those at the bottom left of the screen. The pin, reminder, and archive buttons at the top-right corner of the display are placed inside squircles.

Do Android apps look better with Material 3 Expressive? Yes. They sure do look better. No. I prefer the status quo. I really don't care. Yes. They sure do look better. 50% No. I prefer the status quo. 0% I really don't care. 50%





The Google Keep app is available for iOS and Android and helps you create lists and notes. You can record meetings or classes and get written transcripts. With the app, you'll be able to create written notes or save files containing images fresh from your camera or your gallery in the Google Photos app. You can set up a reminder to help you get things done. If you're the creative type, you can record a tune that you've just come up with in your head. Or save some lyrics that you have just thought of. You can even draw that new cartoon character you had a dream about one night.











The one-size-fits-all app is also great for you power users for those times when a great idea for a merger, or a new design for the company logo, pops into your head. Google Keep also allows you to make a great shopping list.



