Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

New iOS 18 feature shows you the time on an iPhone when you need it the most but expect it the least

By
0comments
New iOS 18 feature shows you the time on an iPhone when you need it the most but expect it the least
With iOS 18, iPhone users will still be able to see the time even if the handset's battery is dead. This feature was spotted by a Redditor and it will allow an iPhone user to see the current time on the handset's status bar. You might have seen how you can get the time of day even if your Apple Watch battery has already bought the farm. Apple had previously added a feature in iOS 15 allowing users to find a lost or missing iPhone using the Find My app even if the iPhone's battery is out of juice.

This is an interesting little feature that will be useful to iPhone users who don't wear a watch and depend on the clock on their iPhone to know what time it is. This is different than the always-on screen which debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The always-on screen shows a dimmed version of your Lock Screen allowing you to view the date and time, notifications, and information from your Lock Screen widgets. Note that the always-on screen doesn't work when you have the phone on Low Power Mode.

Invalid image group.

While the always-on display is on by default, you can disable it by going to Settings > Display & Brightness, then turn off Always On Display. But as we said, this is different than the new feature and a photo of it in action has been shared by Reddit user ant_t99. The image reveals an iPhone screen with a dead battery and the time can be seen in the upper left status bar. Apparently, this feature is one of the new ones for iOS 18 that is already available on the iOS 18 developer beta.

While the iOS 18 developer beta was released after Monday's WWDC Keynote, the first public beta of iOS 18 will be available sometime in July. The final stable version of iOS 18 will launch in September around the same time that the new iPhone 16 series is released.

Hey, if the iPhone can allow you to send texts via satellite when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity on iPhone 14 models and later using iOS 18, showing the time on an iPhone with a dead battery is just another feature designed to help users access information when they need it the most but expect it the least.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless