iOS 15.0.1 fixes the iPhone 13's big Apple Watch unlock bug (and more)





Released earlier today to the iPhone-using masses, iOS 15.0.1 looks rather hefty (for an x.0.1 software revision), including at least three specific fixes for three different bugs. By far the most important issue seemingly amended relatively quickly after its discovery is the aforementioned iPhone Unlock with Apple Watch situation, which had plenty of time to make a large number of headlines and draw frustration from many "iFans."





For most people affected by the glitch, the handy iPhone unlock functionality was simply rendered unusable when wearing a mask, while others couldn't even set up the feature with the iPhone 13 line . All of that should become a thing of the past once you switch from iOS 15 , which was generally released less than two weeks ago, to iOS 15.0.1.





Interestingly, Apple is not moving directly to iOS 15.1 , despite having already dispatched two developer betas of that build, one of which just so happened to contain this same fix.









While there's obviously always a chance we'll discover more bug fixes once we get to spend some time with the refreshed OS, we're pretty certain Apple still has a lot of work to do before it can convince the overwhelming majority of its customers to leave iOS 14 behind



