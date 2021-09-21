iOS and iPadOS 15 bring new improvements in Face ID security

iOS and iPadOS 15 bring new improvements in Face ID security3
Well, we didn’t get any such improvements, but thanks to a new document shared by Apple Support, we now know that Face ID will at least have more advanced security coming with iOS 15.
The way this issue was handled was apparently through ‘improving Face ID anti-spoofing models.’ Here’s how Apple describes it in the document:
Impact: A 3D model constructed to look like the enrolled user may be able to authenticate via Face ID
Description: This issue was addressed by improving Face ID anti-spoofing models.
CVE-2021-30863: Wish Wu (吴潍浠 @wish_wu) of Ant-financial Light-Year Security Lab’
As you can see from the quoted text above, this security improvement will thankfully come to all iPhones and iPads with Face ID, meaning no one will be left out with the outdated version.
It is still unfortunate that Apple’s face recognition technology did not receive any other improvements. Especially taking into account that there is no substitute like Touch ID.
Nevertheless, at least the notch that Face ID is housed in got smaller for the first time ever since the release of the iPhone X in 2017.