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Instagram just added the one feature users have been begging for

A long-time coming, this one.

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Peter Kostadinov
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Instagram just added the one feature users have been begging for
More control over your data is always welcome. | Image by PhoneArena
Instagram, probably the most popular social media app in the world, is now scoring one of the most anticipated features that many users have been clamoring Meta about: the ability to rearrange your photo grid on mobile. 

The feature is currently going live around the globe on both iOS and Android devices.

Instagram is finally scoring a long-awaited feature


Thanks to the arrival of this new feature, you can finally make your grid look as aesthetically pleasing as you wish. You can change the order of your photos just how you desire.

The best part? It doesn't matter when a photo was posted; even if it was published ten years ago, you can promptly put it at the top of your photo grid in your profile. However, you won't be able to rearrange over pinned posts, which are always displayed first.

It seems Instagram has been testing photo grid rearrangement at least since 2022, when reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered the hidden option to edit your photo grid by inspecting Instagram code. 

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How to rearrange your photo grid in Instagram?


First things first, make sure that your app is the latest version. 

Then, head to your camera roll and long-press on any of your photos. In the menu that pops up beneath, press "Reorder grid", and then you will be able to neatly rearrange the position of your photos. 


And that's it, it's done. 

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Great for giving users control


I'm not a heavy Instagram user at all. I merely use the app to check for local promotions and events. 

However, I'd imagine that anyone who has invested a ton of time in developing their Instagram profile would love the new freedom which allows freely rearranging their profile photos. 

It's great when users are in control of their data, even when it takes years for seemingly basic functionalities to become available. 
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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter is a skilled writer with over 13 years of experience at PhoneArena. He has published nearly 300 phone reviews and comparisons. This vast experience helps him navigate the mobile tech landscape with ease. He enjoys everything Android but relies on a MacBook Pro daily.
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