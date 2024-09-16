The Infinix Zero Flip incoming: another day, another clamshell
Up Next:
It was just the other day that we told you about the possibility of Infinix unveiling an ultra-thin smartphone measuring under 6 mm. However, the Chinese brand is preoccupied with one more thing: releasing their first-ever foldable.
It's allegedly called the Infinix Zero Flip – while there are no official confirmations from Infinix at this point, there's something resembling an official teaser image thanks to a Pakistani retailer – Chugtai Mobile (pictured above).
The retailer's teaser confirms the name "Zero Flip" and reveals a black version of the phone, and highlights its hinge design, though it doesn’t share full details about the phone’s specifications. However, the image from Chugtai Mobile shows that the Zero Flip will also come in a Violet Garden color, similar to the Infinix Zero 40 5G.
The banner further reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip will feature a 3.64-inch cover OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass. It will use a "zero-gap hinge" to reduce creases on the foldable display. I'm personally curious to see what the "zero-hap hinge" is all about in real life.
The design appears to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, with the bottom edge housing a SIM slot, microphone, USB-C port, and speaker grille. The left side is clear, while the top seems to have a secondary microphone.
Overall, internet reports suggest the phone will measure 170 x 73.4 x 7.64 mm when unfolded and may come with a 4,700mAh or 4,720mAh battery, supporting 70W fast charging. It is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
It doesn't sound like a killer flagship, but… truth is, we don't need only maxed-out foldables. Many people are willing to give foldables a try, but absolutely not for the current prices asked.
For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (12/256 GB) costs $1,099 and €1,199 in Europe. Yes, I get that Samsung is extremely popular all over the world and it's the go-to brand for millions of people. However, foldables are too much of a tech novelty right now and people – apart from individuals who buy them for bragging purposes – are not willing to pay a thousand bucks just to see if a flip phone is comfortable enough.
If you, however, wish to spend a fortune on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 – please, be my guest. It's got a refined hinge and a nearly invisible crease (compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5), enhanced durability and aesthetics. It comes in sleek colors like Silver Shadow and Mint, with a more modern flat-edge design.
The main camera is certainly not terrible with its 50 MP sensor for improved photo quality and better low-light performance. It's accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide and a versatile 10 MP selfie camera. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB RAM, delivering smooth performance and beating benchmarks compared to its predecessor and even the Galaxy S24 in some tests.
The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED thing of a beauty with enhanced durability and a brighter screen than the Flip 5, complemented by a 3.4-inch external display with added features like Auto Zoom. The battery is not that great at 4,000mAh capacity, but it should be enough for a day of use. Supports 25W fast charging, which is a pity, but that's the way it is.
It's allegedly called the Infinix Zero Flip – while there are no official confirmations from Infinix at this point, there's something resembling an official teaser image thanks to a Pakistani retailer – Chugtai Mobile (pictured above).
The image shows the Infinix clamshell handset in its entirety on the design front; apart from that, there are also some key features showcased.
The retailer's teaser confirms the name "Zero Flip" and reveals a black version of the phone, and highlights its hinge design, though it doesn’t share full details about the phone’s specifications. However, the image from Chugtai Mobile shows that the Zero Flip will also come in a Violet Garden color, similar to the Infinix Zero 40 5G.
The Infinix Zero 40 5G lineup. | Image credit – Infinix
The banner further reveals that the Infinix Zero Flip will feature a 3.64-inch cover OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass. It will use a "zero-gap hinge" to reduce creases on the foldable display. I'm personally curious to see what the "zero-hap hinge" is all about in real life.
Geared towards vloggers, the Zero Flip will allow users to shoot 4K videos with both the front and rear cameras, and it will even include GoPro-style features: I'm also curious about those and what they'll be like.
The design appears to include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, with the bottom edge housing a SIM slot, microphone, USB-C port, and speaker grille. The left side is clear, while the top seems to have a secondary microphone.
Overall, internet reports suggest the phone will measure 170 x 73.4 x 7.64 mm when unfolded and may come with a 4,700mAh or 4,720mAh battery, supporting 70W fast charging. It is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
It doesn't sound like a killer flagship, but… truth is, we don't need only maxed-out foldables. Many people are willing to give foldables a try, but absolutely not for the current prices asked.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is probably the best-known clamshell globally right now. | Image credit – PhoneArena
For example, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (12/256 GB) costs $1,099 and €1,199 in Europe. Yes, I get that Samsung is extremely popular all over the world and it's the go-to brand for millions of people. However, foldables are too much of a tech novelty right now and people – apart from individuals who buy them for bragging purposes – are not willing to pay a thousand bucks just to see if a flip phone is comfortable enough.
Recommended Stories
That's why such toned down hardware specs on the Infinix Zero Flip are welcome, in my personal opinion. They should come with a similarly toned down price tag.
If you, however, wish to spend a fortune on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 – please, be my guest. It's got a refined hinge and a nearly invisible crease (compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5), enhanced durability and aesthetics. It comes in sleek colors like Silver Shadow and Mint, with a more modern flat-edge design.
The main camera is certainly not terrible with its 50 MP sensor for improved photo quality and better low-light performance. It's accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide and a versatile 10 MP selfie camera. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB RAM, delivering smooth performance and beating benchmarks compared to its predecessor and even the Galaxy S24 in some tests.
The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED thing of a beauty with enhanced durability and a brighter screen than the Flip 5, complemented by a 3.4-inch external display with added features like Auto Zoom. The battery is not that great at 4,000mAh capacity, but it should be enough for a day of use. Supports 25W fast charging, which is a pity, but that's the way it is.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: