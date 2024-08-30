The new Infinix Zero 40 series brings premium features to the masses

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Infinix might not be a big globally, but the brand is huge in India. The company was reportedly preparing to launch its first smartphone in the United States back in April, but for whatever reason that never happened.

Regardless of what will happen with Infinix’s presence in the US, the company continues to build up its portfolio of cheap Android smartphones. The latest addition to Infinix’s lineup of phones is the new Zero 40, which comes in two variants: 4G and 5G.

Although the most obvious difference between the two phone sits in their names (4G and 5G), it’s the chipset inside that sets them apart from a price perspective. For instance, the Infinix 40 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, while the Infinix 40 4G uses a very different Helio G100 processor.

Not to mention that the 5G model packs 12GB RAM, whereas the 4G variant comes with only 8GB RAM onboard. Thankfully, both phones feature either 256GB or 512GB internal storage.

The rest of the phones’ specs are similar, including the large 6.74-inch AMOLED curved display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz refresh rate for the 5G model), and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In addition, both phones come with triple cameras that feature the same configuration: 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth camera.

They also feature impressive 50-megapixel front-facing cameras for state-of-the-art selfies. The Zero 40 phones are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries that support 45W wired charging speeds. On top of that, the 5G model also includes 20W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The new Infinix 40 4G will be available for purchase for around $280, while the Zero 40 5G is priced to sell for $395. The former comes in Misty Aqua, Blossom Glow, and Rock Black, while the latter is available in Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

