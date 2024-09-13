Infinix could unveil an ultra-thin smartphone measuring under 6mm

The unnamed Infinix phone next to an iPhone.





In general, we can expect smartphones to become slimmer, thanks to the adoption of silicon carbon battery cells. However, while these batteries can boast high capacity, they do come at the cost of ultra-fast charging.I don’t know about you, but I think the trend of thinner phones and devices is pretty cool. Just think about it – having a device that is only 6mm thick would make it practically disappear in your pocket or take up barely any room in your purse. If this trend continues, I believe we will be seeing even sleeker phones from every brand in the future.Infinix might not be a global heavyweight, but it is making waves in markets like India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China. This strong presence allows Infinix to expand its lineup of budget-friendly Android smartphones.