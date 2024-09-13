Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Infinix could unveil an ultra-thin smartphone measuring under 6mm

By
Not too long ago, Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker, unveiled its Hot 50 5G, boasting a sleek 7.8 mm profile. However, it looks like it might be gearing up to release an even slimmer device in the near future.

A phone that is less than 6mm thick could be just around the corner


A recent report reveals that Infinix is poised to steal the spotlight with a smartphone that could potentially be the world’s thinnest. This upcoming device is rumored to measure under 6mm in thickness.

If this info checks out, it’ll set the record for the slimmest non-foldable smartphone. To give you an idea of just how thin it is, the unnamed Infinix device has been photographed alongside an iPhone, and it is clear that it is impressively sleek – even if the picture quality isn’t the greatest.

 
The unnamed Infinix phone next to an iPhone.

In general, we can expect smartphones to become slimmer, thanks to the adoption of silicon carbon battery cells. However, while these batteries can boast high capacity, they do come at the cost of ultra-fast charging.

I don’t know about you, but I think the trend of thinner phones and devices is pretty cool. Just think about it – having a device that is only 6mm thick would make it practically disappear in your pocket or take up barely any room in your purse. If this trend continues, I believe we will be seeing even sleeker phones from every brand in the future.

Infinix might not be a global heavyweight, but it is making waves in markets like India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market after China. This strong presence allows Infinix to expand its lineup of budget-friendly Android smartphones.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

