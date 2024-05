iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

iPhone 16 Pro

Theis expected to have a 0.2-inch larger 6.3-inch screen. The phone's main camera is rumored to increase in size from 1/1.28-inch to 1/1.14-inch, which should help it take better pictures than the, which is already one of the best camera phones of 2024.The 12MP ultrawide camera, which we have been seeing since 2019, will finally be let go and in its place, we will get a 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor . Whether it will also be bigger than the current ultrawide camera is not known, but if that's the case, it's easier to see why the camera island is getting larger.And lastly, thewill likely get the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's 12MP 5x telephoto optical camera, which will already know is bigger than the's telephoto unit.All the new iPhones will reportedly get a photography-focused Capture button, so it makes sense for Apple to also equip at least some of the new models with better cameras.Previously leaked images of dummy models had also indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro would have larger sensors than the current model.How the bigger camera array and large screen size will affect the ergonomics of the phone remains to be seen.The Pro model will reportedly be powered by a new 3nm chipset and may offer better battery life than the current iteration.