iPhone 16 Pro will have a huge camera island, new images reveal

Earlier iPhone 16 Pro leaks were largely focused on the phone's bigger screen and the alleged Capture button, but newer ones suggest that the device will also pack notable camera upgrades, including bigger modules. Some new photos suggest that the new sensors will require the phone to have a bigger camera island than the iPhone 15 Pro.

Majin Bu has uploaded two photos of the iPhone 16 Pro's case and it's evident that the cases have large camera cutouts, suggesting the phone will have larger sensors than its predecessor.



The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a 0.2-inch larger 6.3-inch screen. The phone's main camera is rumored to increase in size from 1/1.28-inch to 1/1.14-inch, which should help it take better pictures than the iPhone 15 Pro, which is already one of the best camera phones of 2024.

The 12MP ultrawide camera, which we have been seeing since 2019, will finally be let go and in its place, we will get a 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor. Whether it will also be bigger than the current ultrawide camera is not known, but if that's the case, it's easier to see why the camera island is getting larger.

And lastly, the iPhone 16 Pro will likely get the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 12MP 5x telephoto optical camera, which will already know is bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro's telephoto unit.

All the new iPhones will reportedly get a photography-focused Capture button, so it makes sense for Apple to also equip at least some of the new models with better cameras.

Previously leaked images of dummy models had also indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro would have larger sensors than the current model.

How the bigger camera array and large screen size will affect the ergonomics of the phone remains to be seen.

The Pro model will reportedly be powered by a new 3nm chipset and may offer better battery life than the current iteration.
