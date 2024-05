More iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro photos leak - can you tell which is which?

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

One of the pictures indicates that the's cameras are larger than the Pro's sensor, corroborating a rumor that suggested at least one of the sensors would be thicker compared to the current setup.The phone will allegedly get two new cameras : the iPhone 15 Pro Max 's 12MP periscope telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The sensors will likely help it do its predecessor proud by making it to the best camera phones of 2024 list

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

The rumored Capture button can also be seen in the photos. This button is expected to be a mechanical button with touch sensitivity for giving users the same physical control as they would get on a dedicated camera.The button is expected to function like a traditional shutter button and may even allow you to change the zoom level.Even though there are changes sprinkled all over, theappears to have the same general design as the, and at first glance, you might not even be able to tell the two apart.Apart from a bigger screen and new cameras, theis also tipped to pack a more powerful chip and a slightly bigger battery