More iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro photos leak - can you tell which is which?
Leaker Majin Bu is back with another iPhone 16 Pro dummy to show us how it compares to the iPhone 15 Pro.
The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch screen, which would make it bigger than the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro. The increase in size won't be profound though, as the freshly leaked pictures show, but it's big enough to be noticeable.
Unlike previously leaked mockup units, this one also has a screen, but since it's probably a non-functional display, we can't see the handset's alleged slimmer bezels, which will be made possible by the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology.
One of the pictures indicates that the iPhone 16 Pro's cameras are larger than the Pro's sensor, corroborating a rumor that suggested at least one of the sensors would be thicker compared to the current setup.
The phone will allegedly get two new cameras: the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 12MP periscope telephoto unit with 5x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide camera. The sensors will likely help it do its predecessor proud by making it to the best camera phones of 2024 list.
The rumored Capture button can also be seen in the photos. This button is expected to be a mechanical button with touch sensitivity for giving users the same physical control as they would get on a dedicated camera.
Even though there are changes sprinkled all over, the iPhone 16 Pro appears to have the same general design as the iPhone 15 Pro, and at first glance, you might not even be able to tell the two apart.
Apart from a bigger screen and new cameras, the iPhone 16 Pro is also tipped to pack a more powerful chip and a slightly bigger battery.
The button is expected to function like a traditional shutter button and may even allow you to change the zoom level.
