Leaked iPhone 16 Pro Max images suggest bigger display might not be the only worrisome change

Leaked iPhone 16 Pro Max images suggest bigger display might not be the only worrisome change
If there's one thing that can sour people on a  perfectly good phone, it's a device's unwieldiness. After four years, Apple is reportedly ready to increase the display size on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max and we aren't sure how we feel about that.

After all, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are already quite large at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, and the rumored increase to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches may make this year's Pro models a little too big for most people's liking. But, of course, things may not turn out to be the way they are in our heads. Apple could make the screens bigger without making the phones themselves unmanageable and photos of the iPhone 16 Pro Max shared by leaker Majin Bu do indicate that to be the case.



In the three photos posted by the tipster, we see an iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy alongside an iPhone 15 Pro Max.


The upcoming model surely looks larger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max but not so much so that you'd have to worry about how you'd handle it. And yes, an increase in screen size is rumored to make the Pro models a little wider, thicker, and taller, but the Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for thinner bezels will likely ensure there isn't a significant increase in the overall size of the phone.


The leaked images also imply that the phone's cameras are larger compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The main unit is expected to feature a 1/1.14 inches sensor, which would allow it to capture more light than the current 1/1.28-inch sensor and help the iPhone 16 Pro Max become one of the best camera phones of 2024. The huge module could impact how the phone will feel in your hands though.


Lastly, the Capture button aimed at photographers can also be seen in the photos.

Overall, the iPhone 16 Pro Max seemingly looks largely the same as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it remains to be seen if the larger size and bigger camera module would make it unmanageable.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

