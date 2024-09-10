Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
iPhone 16 Pro eliminates an advantage iPhone 15 Pro had over iPhone 14 Pro

iOS Apple
One of the best things about the iPhone 15 Pro was that the switch from stainless steel to titanium made the duo lighter, which was crucial, given the models before that had racked up a reputation for being unbearably heavy. It's back to square one this year as, despite retaining titanium, the new iPhone 16 Pro models are heavier than their last year's counterparts.

As MacRumors first pointed out, both new Pro models are heavier than their predecessors. The iPhone 16 Pro weighs 199 grams, which makes it 6.5 percent bulkier than the 187 grams iPhone 15 Pro.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max clocks in at 227 grams, meaning it's 2.5 percent heavier than the 221 grams iPhone 15 Pro Max.

That was to be expected, as both models have larger screens than the outgoing models and rumors also say that they are stuffed with bigger batteries.

Regardless, that hardly sounds like a step in the right direction, considering the heft of the phone affects its usability and while this alone isn't going to prevent the phones from making it to the best phones of 2024 list, it might put off some users.

The good news is that despite the increase in heft, the new models are still lighter than the last stainless steel models, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240 grams and the iPhone 14 Pro weighs 206 grams, in case you are wondering. On top of that, due to reduced moment of inertia, the titanium models are going to feel lighter than they actually are. 

Besides, with Apple equipping the entire lineup with chips that are nearly identical, the difference between the Pro and standard models is not as pronounced as it was in the last two years so if you are a fan of manageable phones, you might consider going for one of the standard models instead. Another option would be to wait for the next SE phone, which is expected to arrive next year.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

