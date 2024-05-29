Take this rumor about higher iPhone 16 Pro series battery capacities with a grain of salt
We've seen several rumors this year concerning rumored battery capacities for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. The latest rumors come from a tweet sent by "X" subscriber @lipilipsi who gives us a couple of numbers, one for the iPhone 16 Pro battery and the other for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The tweet says to expect the iPhone 16 Pro to sport a 3577mAh battery while a 4747mAh battery will power the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
For the iPhone 16 Pro that would be a 9.3% increase in capacity compared to the 3274mAh battery powering the iPhone 15 Pro. The rumored 4747mAh battery @lipilipsi says will be powering the iPhone 16 Pro Max would be 7.3% larger than the 4422 cell found in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The source of this rumor, @lipilipsi, has far from a sterling reputation, and according to AppleInsider, he passed along images of the motherboard for the iPhone 14 Pro and claimed it was an image of the motherboard for the iPhone 15 Pro. The photo was originally used by iFixit to show the board for the top-of-the-line 2022 model and someone used Photoshop to add the A17 markings on the application processor. As a result, you might want to take this report with a grain of salt.
iPhone 16 pro battery mh3577and iPhone 16 pro max 4747mh https://t.co/vqyUGfwSSXpic.twitter.com/i7JBLUJ7Nl— fix Apple (@lipilipsi) May 29, 2024
Larger batteries for the iPhone 16 Pro models do make sense since both models will have slightly larger screens that will need to be powered up. The iPhone 16 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch OLED display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1 inches. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will carry a 6.9-inch display up from the 6.7-inch display found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will continue to have the same screen sizes as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus which are 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch respectively.
Additionally, the hike in battery capacity could help feed the extra demand for power from the A18 Pro chip's Neural Engine to help it run the new AI-based features that will be available for users of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
We will hear all about Apple's AI initiative at WWDC on June 10th.
