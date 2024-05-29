Take this rumor about higher iPhone 16 Pro series battery capacities with a grain of salt





iPhone 16 pro battery mh3577and iPhone 16 pro max 4747mh https://t.co/vqyUGfwSSXpic.twitter.com/i7JBLUJ7Nl — fix Apple (@lipilipsi) May 29, 2024

The source of this rumor, @lipilipsi , has far from a sterling reputation, and according to AppleInsider , he passed along images of the motherboard for the iPhone 14 Pro and claimed it was an image of the motherboard for the. The photo was originally used by iFixit to show the board for the top-of-the-line 2022 model and someone used Photoshop to add the A17 markings on the application processor. As a result, you might want to take this report with a grain of salt.

Larger batteries for the iPhone 16 Pro models do make sense since both models will have slightly larger screens that will need to be powered up. The iPhone 16 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch OLED display, up from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1 inches. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will carry a 6.9-inch display up from the 6.7-inch display found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will continue to have the same screen sizes as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus which are 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch respectively.





Additionally, the hike in battery capacity could help feed the extra demand for power from the A18 Pro chip's Neural Engine to help it run the new AI-based features that will be available for users of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max .







We will hear all about Apple's AI initiative at WWDC on June 10th.

