Apple introduces two faster, more efficient processors for the iPhone 16 series

iOS Apple Processors
A representative image of the A18 Pro chip is seen against a black background.
As expected, Apple introduced two new application processors today for the Pro and non-Pro iPhone 16 models. The A18 application processor (AP) will be powering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus while the A18 Pro AP will be found inside the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both chips are manufactured by the world's largest foundry, TSMC, using its second-generation 3nm process node (N3E).

The 18 features a six-core CPU made up of two performance cores and four efficiency cores. With a 16 core neural engine, the A18 is twice as fast when it comes to machine learning and can run 35 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Considering that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic, Apple noted that the new chip is 30% faster than the application processor found in last year's non-Pro handsets.

The five-core GPU in the A18 is up to 40% faster than the graphics chip used with the A16 Bionic and can achieve this increase while using 35% less power. Gaming performance is increased by 30% and the GPU supports hardware-based ray tracing for more accurate shadows and reflections in games.

The 5-core GPU in the A18 application processor delivers outstanding graphics in AAA games.
The 5-core GPU in the A18 application processor delivers outstanding graphics in AAA games.

The A18 Pro will also include a six-core CPU which is 15% faster than the A17 Pro SoC that runs the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The CPU on the A18 Pro chip is the fastest found on any smartphone and handles a similar workload 15% faster while consuming 20% less power than the A17 Pro SoC. The configuration remains the same as the A18 Pro CPU sports two performance cores and four efficiency cores. 

The A18 Pro features a six-core GPU which is 20% faster than the previous generation. A 17% increase in total system memory bandwidth is the largest increase in iPhone history and will help deliver zippy responses when using the Writing Tools and the Image Playground in Apple Intelligence. With the A18 Pro chipset, hardware accelerated ray tracing is 2x faster helping to make light sources, reflections, and shadows look even more realistic in the games that you are playing.

The A18 Pro has ML (machine learning) accelerators designed to be used with Apple Intelligence. The ML accelerators save power on the iPhone 16 Pro models by running tasks requiring high efficiency and low latency using the CPU without having to rely on the neural engine. The chipset is also responsible for the faster USB 3 speeds, the phone's Always On feature, and the ProMotion display which offers a 120Hz refresh rate.
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
OnePlus 13 launch confirmed for next month after company president reveals "flagship" release date
'Confirmed' Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs reportedly include just one big upgrade
Apple may launch new AirPods Max 2 today alongside the low-end AirPods 4
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
This Garmin Epix Gen 2 model is now $301 cheaper and a fantastic bargain on Amazon
No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans
