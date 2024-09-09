Apple introduces two faster, more efficient processors for the iPhone 16 series







The 18 features a six-core CPU made up of two performance cores and four efficiency cores. With a 16 core neural engine, the A18 is twice as fast when it comes to machine learning and can run 35 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Considering that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the A16 Bionic, Apple noted that the new chip is 30% faster than the application processor found in last year's non-Pro handsets.





The five-core GPU in the A18 is up to 40% faster than the graphics chip used with the A16 Bionic and can achieve this increase while using 35% less power. Gaming performance is increased by 30% and the GPU supports hardware-based ray tracing for more accurate shadows and reflections in games.









The A18 Pro will also include a six-core CPU which is 15% faster than the A17 Pro SoC that runs the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . The CPU on the A18 Pro chip is the fastest found on any smartphone and handles a similar workload 15% faster while consuming 20% less power than the A17 Pro SoC. The configuration remains the same as the A18 Pro CPU sports two performance cores and four efficiency cores.





The A18 Pro features a six-core GPU which is 20% faster than the previous generation. A 17% increase in total system memory bandwidth is the largest increase in iPhone history and will help deliver zippy responses when using the Writing Tools and the Image Playground in Apple Intelligence. With the A18 Pro chipset, hardware accelerated ray tracing is 2x faster helping to make light sources, reflections, and shadows look even more realistic in the games that you are playing.



