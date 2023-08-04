iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image

iPhone 15 Pro but it's going to incorporate many small changes. Many rumors said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have thinner bezels than the outgoing models and an image posted by a South Korean leaker shows this change will make the new phones look more refined than the Apple isn't expected to make any sweeping changes to the design of thePro but it's going to incorporate many small changes. Many rumors said that thePro and Pro Max will have thinner bezels than the outgoing models and an image posted by a South Korean leaker shows this change will make the new phones look more refined than the iPhone 14 Pro





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple will use a technology called low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) to slim down the bezels from 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters. Leaker Ice Universe had previously said that the iPhone 15 Pro would have the thinnest bezels of all smartphones.





Leaker yeux1122, who often leaks info about unreleased Apple products, has posted an image on South Korean platform Naver that compares the front of the iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro render is based on rumors.









The iPhone 15 Pro's bezels look very slim and svelte when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and uplift the look of the device. And though the phone still has a flat screen, the bezels seem to curve at the edges, as reports had indicated.





The phones will have the same display specs as the current-gen models though, meaning both will have a refresh rate of 120Hz and the iPhone 15 Pro will be 6.1 inches and the Pro Max will be 6.7 inches. The razor-thin bezel will increase the usable screen area though.





The Dynamic Island is very much still there, which is in line with rumors. This year, the entire lineup is expected to ditch the notch.









As for the Pro-exclusive upgrades, the new premium models will likely have a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel chassis, which should make them lighter. It's also said that the back glass will have rounded edges and the phones will retire the mute switch for a programable button. The Pros might also be thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro .



