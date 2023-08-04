iPhone 14 Pro's display looks kind of dated in front of iPhone 15 Pro in leaked image
Apple isn't expected to make any sweeping changes to the design of the iPhone 15 Pro but it's going to incorporate many small changes. Many rumors said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have thinner bezels than the outgoing models and an image posted by a South Korean leaker shows this change will make the new phones look more refined than the iPhone 14 Pro.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple will use a technology called low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) to slim down the bezels from 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters. Leaker Ice Universe had previously said that the iPhone 15 Pro would have the thinnest bezels of all smartphones.
Leaker yeux1122, who often leaks info about unreleased Apple products, has posted an image on South Korean platform Naver that compares the front of the iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro render is based on rumors.
iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro screen
The iPhone 15 Pro's bezels look very slim and svelte when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and uplift the look of the device. And though the phone still has a flat screen, the bezels seem to curve at the edges, as reports had indicated.
The phones will have the same display specs as the current-gen models though, meaning both will have a refresh rate of 120Hz and the iPhone 15 Pro will be 6.1 inches and the Pro Max will be 6.7 inches. The razor-thin bezel will increase the usable screen area though.
The Dynamic Island is very much still there, which is in line with rumors. This year, the entire lineup is expected to ditch the notch.
The image only shows us the screen but thanks to past iPhone 15 Pro rumors, we know what the rest of it will look like. For starters, the series will have a USB-C port instead of the proprietary Lightning port.
As for the Pro-exclusive upgrades, the new premium models will likely have a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel chassis, which should make them lighter. It's also said that the back glass will have rounded edges and the phones will retire the mute switch for a programable button. The Pros might also be thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro.
The iPhone 15 series will allegedly be announced on September 13. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will reportedly be more expensive than their predecessors. Whether this will prevent them from becoming one of the best phones of 2023 remains to be seen. A top analyst is not expecting the new series to do as well as the iPhone 14.
