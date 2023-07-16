iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes





The images not only seem to confirm that the entire lineup will be notchless, but they are also in line with rumors that said the Pro models would have slimmer bezels.









The top picture shows the glass panel for the two 6.1 inches models - the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro - and the two 6.7 inches models - the iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The bottom image apparently shows the screen protectors.





The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to have the thinnest bezels of all smartphones. The bezels on both Pro models will also be slightly curved around the edges compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, which could give them an Apple Watch-like look.





The entire series is expected to toss out the Lightning port for USB-C. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could feature flat edges and an aluminum chassis, whereas the Pro could have curved rear edges and a titanium frame. The new models may also dump the mute switch for a new programable button.





The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to be thicker, so the cameras won't jut out as much compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro Max is highly likely to have a periscope zoom lens for up to 6x optical zoom.



