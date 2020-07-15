iOS Apple

iPhone 12 may ship with a braided USB-C to Lightning cable

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jul 15, 2020, 10:40 AM
iPhone 12 may ship with a braided USB-C to Lightning cable
The Apple iPhone 12 series will probably include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable, per a new leak (via MacRumors).



ChargerLAB has a good track record when it comes to cable-related Apple rumors and if this report has any weight to it, it's further indication that Apple will be retaining the Lightning connector this year. The braided cable shown in images will be a significant upgrade over the current non-fabric design in terms of durability. The new cables seemingly boast 8 silver contacts with rhodium-coated ruthenium which means they will be more resistant to corrosion.

The cable is reportedly 1.05 meters long, which is similar to the length of the existing 1-meter cable, and at 3.04mm, it is a little thicker than the current USB-C to Lightning cable. 

Last year, Apple bundled in USB-C to Lightning cables with the beefier iPhone 11 Pro models, while the entry-level iPhone 11 shipped with a USB-A to Lightning cable. This time around it seems all the iPhone 12 variants will get a Lightning to USB-C cable with a braided design.

Needless to say, this would be the first time Apple includes a braided cable for the iPhone. There is another thing that Apple will probably be doing for the first time and you are not going to like this one: it will not put a USB charger and EarPods in the iPhone 12 box.

So, while it's certainly good news that a sturdier braided USB-C to Lightning cable will dispel the need to spend $19 on replacement every few months, you will probably have to pay for the newly certified 20W charger out of your pocket.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more
Popular stories
OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
Popular stories
OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13
Popular stories
LG Aristo 5 is the newest cheap phone available at T-Mobile and Metro

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless