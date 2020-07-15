iPhone 12 may ship with a braided USB-C to Lightning cable





ChargerLAB has a good track record when it comes to cable-related Apple rumors and if this report has any weight to it, it's further indication that Apple will be retaining the Lightning connector this year. The braided cable shown in images will be a significant upgrade over the current non-fabric design in terms of durability. The new cables seemingly boast 8 silver contacts with rhodium-coated ruthenium which means they will be more resistant to corrosion.