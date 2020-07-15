iPhone 12 may ship with a braided USB-C to Lightning cable
The Apple iPhone 12 series will probably include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable, per a new leak (via MacRumors).
new lighting cable ～ https://t.co/KOlzQ0mwau— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 14, 2020
ChargerLAB has a good track record when it comes to cable-related Apple rumors and if this report has any weight to it, it's further indication that Apple will be retaining the Lightning connector this year. The braided cable shown in images will be a significant upgrade over the current non-fabric design in terms of durability. The new cables seemingly boast 8 silver contacts with rhodium-coated ruthenium which means they will be more resistant to corrosion.
The cable is reportedly 1.05 meters long, which is similar to the length of the existing 1-meter cable, and at 3.04mm, it is a little thicker than the current USB-C to Lightning cable.
Last year, Apple bundled in USB-C to Lightning cables with the beefier iPhone 11 Pro models, while the entry-level iPhone 11 shipped with a USB-A to Lightning cable. This time around it seems all the iPhone 12 variants will get a Lightning to USB-C cable with a braided design.
Needless to say, this would be the first time Apple includes a braided cable for the iPhone. There is another thing that Apple will probably be doing for the first time and you are not going to like this one: it will not put a USB charger and EarPods in the iPhone 12 box.
So, while it's certainly good news that a sturdier braided USB-C to Lightning cable will dispel the need to spend $19 on replacement every few months, you will probably have to pay for the newly certified 20W charger out of your pocket.
